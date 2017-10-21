'Bots' Boosting Rahul Gandhi's Online Popularity? Twitter Breaks Into Debate
The report claimed that bots of Russian, Kazakh and Indonesian origin were boosting Mr Gandhi’s visibility on Twitter.
Bots behind rise in Rahul Gandhi's twitter popularity?— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 21, 2017
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/gwgXetKzhM pic.twitter.com/PQN6p6Wku9
Before proceeding any further, it is important to understand what a bot, or in this case, a ‘Twitterbot’ is. A Twitterbot is a piece of software/code that accesses an account via the Twitter API and can be programmed to automatically perform tasks like retweeting, favouring, following accounts, etc. The behaviour of the bots, hence, depends entirely on what they have been programmed to do.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter for a jibe at Rahul Gandhi. This is what Irani said:
Perhaps @OfficeOfRG planning to sweep polls in Russia, Indonesia & Kazakhstan ?? #RahulWaveInKazakh https://t.co/xVanl2mKGh https://t.co/Yhl1oAGqOg— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 21, 2017
Soon after Irani’s dig, other BJP leaders, too, took potshots at Rahul Gandhi over his reported use of ‘bots’. Irani’s junior in the ministry, Rajyavardhan Rathore, compared it to doping in sports.
In sports, this would come under ‘Doping’.... hey wait!does ‘dope’ remind you of someone https://t.co/xulfk1ENtI— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 21, 2017
This is what Subramanian Swamy tweeted:
Everything about Buddhu is bogus or fraud: Citizenship, College Degree, Twitter Following, Speeches, Foreign Travel etc..— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 21, 2017
Amit Malviya, in-charge of the BJP's national Information & Technology, targeted Gandhi in a series of tweets. Malviya even brought out screenshots of the ‘bot’ accounts RT-ing Rahul Gandhi’s tweets to drive home his point:
Amit Malviya on RG - Curated tweets by insenroy
Divya Spandana, who heads the Social Media and Digital Communications wing of the Congress, hit back at Smriti Irani and termed the news story as "factually wrong".
Why do we need them when we have you? https://t.co/2lGH49maeD— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) October 21, 2017
Story is factually wrong. Can understand your eagerness to please the I&B ministry and the Bots Janata Party. https://t.co/qQfqi6jMfc— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) October 21, 2017
To this, Amit Malviya reacted, tweeting:
Congress social media head was on a PR overdrive on how she re-launched Rahul Gandhi.. She deployed fake bots! https://t.co/fjhLTjEkI7 pic.twitter.com/iHfTdcIyKh— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) October 21, 2017
Not just politicians, even the regular Twitterati got into the act. But unlike the politicians, their response was rich in humour:
Bots calling Bots pic.twitter.com/N86Aoajg6C— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) October 21, 2017
What's the secret behind so many retweets and followers?— Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) October 21, 2017
Rahul Gandhi- All thanks to my brother in law Ro'bot' Vadra 😂#RahulWaveInKazakh
Rahul Gandhi's Bot Army busy following him & RTing his tweets. Bots Yaarana hai !! pic.twitter.com/mhucbAVT6j— Rosy (@rose_k01) October 21, 2017
Proof that Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter Success is because of Bots - All Bots of Modi Cabinet comes to give Press Conference against his tweets— Joy (@Joydas) October 21, 2017
TIL @ashutosh83B has far more followers than @OfficeOfRG 😂— दिव्या (@divya_16_) January 10, 2016
