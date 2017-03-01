Is This The Same US We Dreamed of, Asks Slain Indian Techie's Wife

New Delhi: Sunayana Dumala, the wife of Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was shot dead in a bar in United States, has written a long Facebook post describing her loving husband and how she met him.

Sunayana also questioned whether US is the same country she dreamed of.

"Is this the same country we dreamed of and is it still secure to raise our families and children here?," she questioned.

"It was Srinivas who gave me the courage to pursue my dream of coming to the USA and studying, which made me the person I am today — an independent, self-sufficient and strong woman. I started working only recently, May 2016," Sunayana said in the post.

"I will now ask same question — On what basis we decide a person is good or bad, and of course, it’s not based on the color of your skin. So what decides that? Many times, these issues are talked about for a few weeks and people tend to forget about them afterward, but the fight must go on towards eradicating hatred from the minds of people. So what is the government going to do to stop hate crime?" Sunayana questioned.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead by US navy veteran who mistook him as someone from the 'Middle-East' and told him, "Get out from my country", before shooting him.

She further said,"We met in August 2006 through common friends then connected on an online portal called Orkut – not a usual face to face introduction- and started liking each other instantly. He was so charming that I could not resist."

Earlier, Dumala said she was concerned about shootings incidents in America and had doubted whether they should stay in the country, but her husband said that assured her saying that "good things happen in America."