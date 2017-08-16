The text of the Independence Day speech by Tripura CM, Manik Sarkar: blacked out by DD & AIR after orders from Delhi. #UndeclaredEmergency pic.twitter.com/90ECzoqLMQ — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 16, 2017

Neither Modi's cronies at Prasar Bharti nor BJP or RSS, have any locus standi to decide on what an elected CM of a state speaks on August 15 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 16, 2017

“Great values of secularism have helped in keeping Indians together as a nation. But today, this spirit of secularism is under attack. Conspiracies and attempts are underway to create an undesirable complexity and divisions in our society; to invade our national consciousness in the name of religion, caste and community, by inciting passions to convert India into a particular religious country and in the name of protecting the cow.”Was it passages like these in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s Independence Day speech that led to it being blocked by Doordarshan and All India Radio?Going by Sitaram Yechury’s tweet, it would seem so. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary claimed that the speech was blacked out “after orders from Delhi” and attached the text of the speech with his tweet.The Left Front government engaged in a war of words with Prasar Bharti on Tuesday, when they refused to broadcast Sarkar's Independence Day speech on Doordarshan and All India Radio. The broadcasters instead asked the CM and his government to "reshape" the speech, which they refused.“Because of all these, people of Minority and Dalit communities are under severe attack. Their sense of security is being shattered. Their life is under peril. These unholy tendencies cannot be harboured or tolerated.” “The followers of those who were not associated with the independence movement, rather sabotaged the freedom movement, were servile to the atrocious, plunderer and merciless British, aligned with the anti-national forces having decorated themselves today in different names and colours are striking at the root of unity and integrity of India.” Yechury further tweeted that