ISC Class 12 Results 2017: What Are Your Options if You Score Between 60-80%

New Delhi: The results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 2017 examinations will be declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) at 3pm on Monday. And while all students hope and aim for a perfect score in every subject, many end up short of their target. But don’t worry. You can also find a course-college fit no matter what cut-off bracket you end up in.

90-100%

Pick your course, pick your college and run with it. Some institutions demanding over 99% for Economics (Hons) or BCom (Hons) may prove a dampener for some of you, but the second cut-off might get you there. For those who do not want to wait until the second cut-off, remember that course should take precedence over college.

80-90%

Don’t give in to the temptation to wait for subsequent lists to get into your preferred college and course. The plan should be to take admission in a college that offers your choice of course in your cut-off bracket. You can then wait for the second, third and fourth cut-off list in your college of choice.

65-80%

At this point, brand value of the college should not be a consideration. The wise choice is to pick the best course available and then opt for the best college that offers it in your cut-off bracket. Another option is to go for entrance text-based courses such as foreign languages and mass communication.

40-65%

Don’t panic. There are more options out there than you think. You can opt for the Delhi University’s School of Open Learning which offers popular courses like B.Com (Hons) and English (Hons). The degree you get after three years will still say Delhi University at the top.