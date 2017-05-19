ISCE Schools to Provide Digilockers to Class X, XII Students

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will now offer a DigiLocker facility to candidates of Class X and XII in its affiliated schools.

DigiLocker refers to dedicated personal electronic space in a government owned public cloud storage, where individuals can keep their documents, files or certificates.

The individual is also able to download or share them online with various stakeholders as and when required and the storage space is linked to the Aadhaar of the user.

"The Council from now onwards in addition to providing hard copies of certificates to the candidates of ICSE and ISC examinations, shall also make available digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificates through DigiLocker," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of CICSE.

"Class XII students will also be provided digitally- signed migration certificates," he added.