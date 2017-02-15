ISI Spying Racket: ATS Seizes VHP Posters Featuring Prime Accused Balram

Bhopal: In yet another revelation in the ISI espionage case, the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh police has stumbled upon some evidence linking spy racket mastermind to saffron wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Busy digging deep into the racket, ATS is said to have recovered some VHP pamphlets carrying pictures of Balram, a prime accused in ISI espionage racket. The pamphlets were reportedly published and circulated in Satna district, hometown of Balram, during the VHP Golden Jubilee Celebrations.

Also Read: ISI Espionage Racket: MP ATS Arrests 11 Including BJP Leader's Relative

Prior to this, a BJP corporator’s relative and an alleged BJP IT cell functionary had landed into ATS net for being part of the spy ring. However, the BJP state unit has distanced itself from the two accused.

Balram, who had got in touch with the ISI handlers sitting in Pakistan, was running the racket in Madhya Pradesh with the help of ten others, presently in police remand.

The kingpin was using hundreds of simcards procured on fake identity documents.

The ATS has already quizzed the officers of telecom companies who confessed about the goof up but claimed that it was a lapse.

During investigation, Balram has been found in possession of Jan Dhan accounts as well and these accounts have seen heavy transactions.

A team has been sent to Satna for verifying credentials of these account holders.

On Tuesday evening, senior security advisor of the Government of India, Vijay Kumar, presided a meeting of senior police officers of MP and Chhattisgarh over the ISI nexus and Maoist activities in the region.