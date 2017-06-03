ISIS Failed in India Despite Our Large Muslim Population: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Talking about his ministry on completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “India has the largest Muslim population in the world but ISIS had been unable to establish itself in the country.”

"We have strived to provide security for the nation, with full responsibility," he said.

He also added that about 90 ISIS sympathisers had been arrested across the country.

“ISIS and Ansar Ul Ammah have been included in the list of terrorist organisations,” said Singh.

According to the Union Minister, there had been a 25% reduction in Naxal attacks in 2014-17 as compared to 2011-14 (UPA tenure). He also said that the three years of NDA government had seen a 42% reduction in deaths in Naxal attacks as compared to last three years of the UPA.

Singh said there was 45% reduction in infiltration from Pakistan in the six months post the 2016 September 29 surgical strike at the Line of Control as compared to the corresponding period previous year.

The minister said the government would put an end to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir.