Islamic Centre of India Asks Muslims to donate 10% of Eid-ul-Azha Budget to Help Flood-hit in UP

Lucknow: The Islamic Centre of India has asked Muslims in Uttar Pradesh to donate 10% of their Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) budget to help those affected by floods in the state.The flood situation in UP is grim with almost 25% of the state affected. A large number of people have been displaced by the flood.Students of Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal are busy collecting food items and packing them so that they could be sent to the flood hit areas of Uttar Pradesh.They have collected essential items like rice, pulses, grams, jaggery, sugar, tea leaves, biscuits, vegetables and so on for the flood victims.Speaking to News18, Chairperson Islamic Centre of India, Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, said, “As we all know the flood situation is quite grim in many parts of the state, we have appealed to all the Muslims to kindly donate their 10% budget of Bakrid to help the flood victims of the state.”“This will be a real qurbani for Eid, the message of Eid-ul-Zuha is please Allah and we should sacrifice our possessions to the maximum. Islam has always taught us that humanity is above everything and it is the biggest religion,” he added.Rasheed has requested people to donate generously for the help of people who have lost everything in floods and have nothing to eat or to a place to stay. He has also taken this appeal to social media platforms and has requested people to help individuals and organisations who are working for flood relief.