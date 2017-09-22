Isle of Dogs Trailer: Wes Anderson Creates a Dystopian World Full of Canines

,/br.Wes Anderson is back with stop-motion animation with the Isle of Dogs and it looks every bit a typical Ander son film full of brain, wit, courage, and drama.The movie is set in a futuristic Japan, where an outbreak of “dog flu” has necessitated a mass canine quarantine by the government. A young boy pilot named Atari Kobayashi flies to the island to find his sequestered dog, while the evil Mayor Kobayashi tries to stop him. There’s also a massive number of famous people voicing characters in the movie, including Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Liev Schreiber, F. Murray Abraham, Courtney B. Vance, Bob Balaban, and Yoko Ono.The film is Anderson’s first since 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.Anderson says that his latest work was inspired by the films of Seven Samurai and Rashomon director Akira Kurosawa. The film has already been the subject of some criticism, however, with social media users accusing it of whitewashing over its casting of primarily white American actors in a Japanese setting.Isle of Dogs is all set to release on March 23, 2018.