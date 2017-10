ISME MBA and PGDM 2018 Application Process Begins at isme.in

ISME MBA and PGDM 2018 Application Process has begun on the official website of International School of Management Excellence (ISME), Bangalore. The ISME PGDM program is affiliated to AICTE and the MBA is affiliated to Mysore University while the Executive PGDM is affiliated to Bangalore University. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for these programs either online or offline by post.1. Candidate must hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree from a recognized university or institution.2. Minimum aggregate percentage on holding degree must be 50%.3. For applying in PGDM business analytics programme candidate must have obtained 70% or more than 70% in X/XII or bachelor or CAT4. Candidates must have appeared for at least one of the national level management exam viz - CAT/GMAT/MAT/ATMAVisit official website - www.isme.in Click on “Admissions”Click on “Online Application Form”Enter your email ID and contact number to registerChoose particular course or programme belowClick on “Apply Now”Pay online application fee of ₹1000/-Download the form and a take print out for further referenceCandidates can contact directly to the admission coordinator in Bangalore or write an application with attached DD of ₹1000 to the admission coordinator requesting for the form. DD must be drawn in the name of International School of Management Excellence. Application fee is same in both the modes.1. PGDM (Marketing, Finance, HR) – ₹5,95,000/-2. PGDM (Business Analytics) – ₹6,45,000/-3. MBA (Mysore University) – ₹4,95,000/-4. Executive PGDM + PGPM Operations Service Management (ISME) - ₹2,15,000/-5. Bachelor of Business Administration (Bangalore University) - ₹4,50,000/-