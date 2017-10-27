ISRO SAC Recruitment 2017 Online Application Process Begins at sac.gov.in
The Space Applications Centre (SAC) has invited applications for filling 84 vacancies via "Advt. No.SAC:03/2017 for the post of Junior Research Fellow, Research Associates, Technical Assitant, Scientific Assistant and Technicians.
ISRO SAC Recruitment 2017 Online Application process has begun on the official website of ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC) - sac.gov.in. The Space Applications Centre (SAC) has invited applications for filling 84 vacancies via "Advt. No.SAC:03/2017 for the post of Junior Research Fellow, Research Associates, Technical Assitant, Scientific Assistant and Technicians.
The last date for applying for various posts is 17th November 2017 till 5:30 PM. Candidates eligible and interested can apply for the same by following the steps given below.
Hot to apply ISRO recruitment 2017 online?
Step 1 – Visit official website - sac.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Work with SAC’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Careers’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Online application link’
Step 5 – Read the detailed advertisement notice, click on:
View Advertisement (Part-1: Junior Research Fellow / Research Associates) Or
View Advertisement (Part-2: Technical Assistant / Scientific Assistant /Technician)
Step 6 – Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 7 – Click on ‘continue’
Step 8 – Click on ‘apply’ in front of the particular post you wish to apply for
Step 9 – Enter your details
Step 10 – Download the application form and take a print out for further reference
Candidates must carry printed application forms with relevant educational certificates at the time of written examination and interview. Candidates from reserved or special category need to furnish their category certificate.
Number of Vacancies for ISRO SAC Recruitment 2017:
1. Junior Research Fellows (JRF): 58 posts
2. Research Associates: 14 posts
3. Technical Assistant (Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication): 02 posts.
4. Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 01 post.
5. Scientific Assistant (Computer Science/ Information Technology): 01 post
6. Scientific Assistant (Physics/ Applied Physics): 03 posts
7. Scientific Assistant –A (Multimedia): 01 post
8. Technician ‘B’ (Electrician): 02 posts.
9. Technology / Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance / Information Technology & Electronics System Maintenance):01 post.
Educational Qualification & Pay Scale:
Candidates must go through the detailed advertisements as stated above in Step 5, to understand the academic qualification, experience and pay scale related to the job they are applying for.
