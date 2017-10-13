ISRO-VSSC Recruitment 2017: Apply for 40+ Scientist, Engineer, Technical Assistants Posts at vssc.gov.in; Last Date Oct 23
Candidates must also read through the essential qualifications to apply for each post before applying.
Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala is one of the most prominent space research centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
VSSC Recruitment 2017 online applications are invited by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram to fill over 40 vacancies for the posts of Scientist, Engineer, Technical Assistants and Radiographers.
The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre released Advertisement number 300/301/302 on its official website - vssc.gov.in inviting applications from eligible candidates. The last date to apply for these posts is October 23, 2017, 5 pm. Candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below and apply online today (Friday).
How to Apply for ISRO-VSSC Recruitment 2017
Step 1: Visit the official website - vssc.gov.in
Step 2: Under the Recruitment notice tab, click on:
Advt No:-300 – For Scientist/Engineer – SD, Scientist/Engineer – SC
Advt No:-301 – For Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Junior Hindi Translator
Advt No:-302 – For Radiographer-A, Technician-B
Step 3: Go through the necessary details about posts listed on the advertisements
Step 4: Click on 'Apply Here'
Step 5: Enter all details and submit, complete the application process
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a print out
These advertisement notices have details about the number of posts for each position and the reservation rules pertaining to the same. Candidates must also read through the essential qualifications to apply for each post before applying. VSSC has also enlisted the physical requirements for each post along with a short description of the nature of job.
VSSC Recruitment 2017 Pay Scale:
According to the official notices, following is the pay scale for these positions:
1. Scientist/Engineer – SD [Level 11(67,700 - 2,08,700)]
2. Scientist/Engineer – SC [Level 10(56,000 - 1,77,500)]
3. Technical Assistant [Level 07 (44,900 - 1,42,400)]
4. Scientific Assistant [Level 07(44,900 - 1,42,400)]
5. Junior Hindi Translator [Level 06(35,400 - 1,12,400)]
6. Radiographer-A [Level 04(25,500 - 81,100]
7. Technician-B [Level 03(21,700 - 69,100)]
About VSSC
Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala is one of the most prominent space research centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It primarily focuses on rocket and space vehicles for the country's satellite programmes.
