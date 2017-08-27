ISRO’s Missiles are Like Ram’s Arrows, Says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

In a strange comparison, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani equated ISRO’s missiles with Ram’s arrows. In fact, the former RSS pracharak went on to say that what the space research organization is doing in 2017, Ram had already done it back in his day.Tapan Misra, director of ISRO’s Space Applications Centre, was also present at the event.The Gujarat chief minister was addressing a gathering of engineering students, when he connected the science of engineering with the mythical tales of Ramayana and shared anecdotes of engineering marvels during Ram’s reign.According to an Indian Express report, while speaking at the convocation of Institute of Infrastructure Technology Research and Management (IITRAM), Rupani said, “Ram na ek ek teer, ek ek missile haata. Ane ISRO je kaam kare chhe, yeh Bhagwan Ram ye, tyaare chhodta hata. (Every arrow of Ram was a missile. The work that ISRO is doing, Lord Ram used to release those).”The Express report further writes that the BJP leader didn’t stop at that. He said, “If infrastructure is linked to Ram and Ramayan, then imagine what kind of engineers Lord Ram had to build the Ram Setu that links Sri Lanka and India… Even squirrels offered their help in building the bridge… Even today people say that remnants of Ram Setu are in the sea. Ram Setu was the imagination of Ram, and engineers then had built the temporary bridge.”As the audience of engineers and engineering students lauded Rupani for his vision, CM Vijay Rupani continued with his anecdotes.He said, “When Laxman fell unconscious in the battle, experts knew that there was a herb in the North which could cure him — research was available then. When Hanuman forgot which herb to pick, he brought the entire mountain. What kind of technology existed then which could help shift an entire mountain? This is also a story of infrastructure development.”Not just engineering, the Gujarat chief minister also dwelled on Ram mingling with followers from across caste divides. Rupani said, “Back in those days, he had brought all castes together. The fact that he ate berries offered by Shabri shows that he had earned the trust of adivasis. Imagine Sugreev, Hanuman and the army of monkeys…it was social engineering.”