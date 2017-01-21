IT Industry Reacts Sharply to President Trump's Policy

Bengaluru: Going against outsourcing will make America lose jobs, not create more, Nasscom president R Chandrashekar has said, reacting to newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech that hinted at reining in outsourcing of services.

Speaking to News18, Chandrashekar pointed out that the US has a shortage in skills and Trump wants to create jobs. "The Indian IT industry helps the US on both fronts. So going against outsourcing will make US lose jobs not create jobs. When he says 'Buy American, Hire American', I'm sure he doesn't mean to 'Make America Less Efficient', because protectionism will hurt not just the Indian economy but also the American economy."

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) is a non-profit global trade body of over 2,000 IT and ITeS Companies that has grown over the years into a significant lobby group on policy for the sector.

The reaction was to Trump’s reiteration that he would focus on bringing jobs back to the US by ensuring lesser companies are shipped offshore.

IT honcho and former HR head at Infosys TV Mohandas Pai, who is also chairman of venture capital firm Aarin Capital, concurred with Chandrashekar.

"It is not possible to reverse globalisation. India is not Trump's enemy, China is. (Prime Minister) Modi should get along well with the Trump administration. The number of visas may go down, but there will be more offshore work," Pai said, speaking to News18 in Kolkata. He said he remained optimistic about Indians working in the US and job losses will be marginal.

A Nasscom delegation will also visit the US in the next couple of months and meet with US policymakers, legislators and the new administration — one of the goals would be to enlighten them on how rigorous protectionism is not in America's interests and will actually lead to loss of jobs.