It's Mass Murder: Shiv Sena Tears Into BJP Over Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy

The death of 63 children at a government-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur has become the latest flashpoint between the Shiv Sena and ally BJP in Maharashtra.Terming the tragedy as a “mass murder”, the Shiv Sena, in an editorial in mouthpiece Saamana, said the Centre would have taken strict action if any of the opposition parties were in power in Uttar Pradesh.“The sufferings of the poor don't move our politicians. And that is the failure of our Independence. This suffering and pain is the Mann Ki Baat of the poor,” the editorial said, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address.“Thankfully, the government has at least admitted that there are so many deaths in Gorakhpur. Otherwise, they would have said that these children have only stopped breathing, and will start breathing again once they hear the independence speech delivered from Red Fort,” the editorial said.“If children really do die in August each year, how come children of politicians and local strongmen are spared? Death doesn't visit their homes? This is mass murder of children,” it said.The BJP and Shiv Sena have shared an uncomfortable alliance in Maharashtra with the latter taking on its ally over mob lynchings, demonetisation and GST implementation.Its attack on the Yogi Adityanath government over the children’s deaths comes amid calls from opposition for the UP chief minister to step down.Yogi, who is still a Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, has warned of "exemplary" action against those found responsible for the horrifying tragedy, but maintains that the children died of ailments and not shortage of oxygen supply.Sources have told CNN-News18 that a report by the District Magistrate admits that oxygen supply was disrupted “for a few hours” on the intervening night of August 10 and 11, but denied it as the cause of deaths.Too cool frayed tempers, the BJP-led Centre has announced setting up a regional medical centre at a cost of Rs 85 crore in Gorakhpur for conducting research on ailments that afflict children.