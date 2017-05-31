It's Not Really a Cattle Slaughter Ban. But it's as Good as One

New Delhi: Ever since the environment ministry's new gazette notification made it to headlines, there have been questions over whether the rules will lead to a blanket ban on beef, was the central government stepping into a state subject, or will cattle trade come to a grinding halt.

Amid protests from states like Kerala and West Bengal, the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed implementation of the rules for four weeks, after a public interest litigation termed the rules as unconstitutional and requested the HC to strike them down.

News18 answers a few questions related to the latest rules:

What are these cattle slaughter ban rules?

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 have come into effect from May 23, 2017. These rules have been notified under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 which is the parent law. Under the new rules, the central government has defined what an animal market is and has thereby stated that cattle which are being sold for the purposes of slaughtering would not be allowed in the animal markets. The government has also defined what the term cattle includes. It covers bovine animals including bulls, bullocks, cows, buffalos, steers, heifers, calves and camels. This, in effect, will lead to a ban on sale of cattle for the purpose of slaughtering in these markets and slaughterhouses or meat shop owners will have to source the animals directly from farms.

What’s the relationship between an Act and its rules?

Legally, rules are made to meet the objective of the parent Act. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 was meant to treat animals in a humane manner and to ensure the least painful way of slaughtering them. However, these rules prevent the sale of cattle at animal markets for the purposes of slaughtering. This goes beyond the stated objective of the parent Act and hence is questionable. Adding to this, the recently filed petitions in the Kerala High Court question the very relationship between the rules and the parent Act.

Is it right to call it a beef ban or cattle meat ban?

All animals defined as cattle in the rules would not be permitted to be sold in the animal markets for the purposes of slaughtering. There are states in India where there is no restriction on consumption of the meat of these animals and the new rules could be seen as a ban by them. But, in effect, the central government has not banned beef or cattle meat. It has only mandated that animals need to be sourced directly from the farms. The catch here is that in most parts of the country, there is no popular concept of animal farms. This is likely to choke supply of animals at slaughter houses, leading to meat shortage.

What about the existing animal markets or cattle fairs?

The local authorities have been entrusted with the power to make a list of markets that were operating before the notification. Within three months, all these markets must register themselves with the District Animal Monitoring Committee. Similarly, if the local authority thinks that there is a fit area within his/her jurisdiction, then after involving the District Animal Monitoring Committee, such an area can be converted into an animal market.

Do the new rules ban cultural practices around cattle?

The rules prohibit practices such as animal identification through hot or cold branding, or by painting of horns. These practices have been termed as cruel and harmful. With such restrictions in place, even practices animal sports may face prohibition.

Does it dampen the federal structure, as being claimed by some states?

Firstly, laws on cattle slaughter are outside the purview of the parliament as it is a state subject in the constitution. Though ‘prevention of cruelty to animals’ is in the concurrent list, which gives the Centre powers to make laws regarding it, but to segregate only cattle from animals like pigs, chicken, goats from the purview of cruelty to animals violates the basis of equality enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution.

Secondly, different states have different methods to deal with cattle welfare. States like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have strict laws banning cow slaughter, but states like West Bengal, Manipur, and Mizoram have no such laws and the new rule could be seen as a violation of the rights of the states.

Thirdly, the state government has the sole right to make laws pertaining to markets and fairs. Thus, central government has no right to make rules pertaining to animal ‘markets’ and define them accordingly.

Fourthly, the 1960 parent Act defines animals as “any living creature other than a human being.” The new rules restrict the slaughter of cattle to prohibit cruelty towards animals do not meet the definition of the parent Act as it restricts the scope of animal cruelty to only cattle.