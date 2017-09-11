If the world had remembered the message of love and brotherhood of India’s 9/11, the United States would not have had to endure the disastrous one of 2001, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in a tribute to Swami Vivekananda.Modi’s address to students came on the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic speech in Chicago and on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in the US.Juxtaposing the two 9/11s, Modi said, “Before 2001, the world did not know the significance of 9/11. It’s our fault that we forgot the significance of our 9/11. Had we remembered it, there would have been no 9/11 in 2001.”“Before the 2001 attacks, there was another 9/11 made famous by a young man from this country, who, wearing saffron robes, entered Chicago. Swami Vivekananda never tired of showcasing India's culture, talents and qualities. He would also never refrain from criticising the shortcomings of this nation,” PM Modi said. “More than being in search of a guru, Swami Vivekananda was in search of the truth.”Modi said Swami Vivekananda was never afraid to speak his mind and never showed any signs of “ghulaami”. The PM added that Swami Vivekananda’s way of reaching god was not through rituals, but through service to mankind. “Pooja path se bhagwan nahi milte, seva karo toh prabhu prapt honge (You’ll find god in service, not in rituals).”Hailing the idealism of Swami Vivekananda, Modi said it paved the way for the strong foundation of the Ramakrishna Mission against untouchability. Asking India’s youth to take inspiration from Swami Vivekananda, Modi said the philosopher’s vision for the young was not to seek employment, but give employment.The PM used the opportunity to again drive home his vision for a clean India, questioning if Indians who dirty the country have any right to chant Vande Mataram. “Do we even have the right to chant Vande Mataram today? I know my question will hurt some people, but how can we chant Vande Mataram while soiling the nation? Those who clean the nation are the real sons and daughters of Bharat Mata.”“We have to build shauchalaya (toilet) before devalaya (temples),” the Prime Minister said.PM’s speech also lauded the contribution of Bengal in shaping India’s global image. “After Rabindranath Tagore was given the Nobel Prize for Literature and Swami Vivekananda was known across the world for his Chicago speech, India gained a significant place in the world map. It is a matter of pride that both these individuals hail from Bengal.”However, it is Bengal that PM Modi’s speech created a controversy with the Mamata Banerjee government flaying an order by the University Grants Commission to stream the address live in schools and colleges.