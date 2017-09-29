It's Raining Gold in Andhra Pradesh Temples

: Its literally raining gold in temples of Andhra Pradesh during this festival season as people open their heart to express their gratitude towards God.In Visakhapatnam, the famous Kanyaka Parameswari Devi temple was decorated with currency notes worth Rs 4 crore and 8 kilograms of gold on the occasion of "Sri Mahalakshmi Avatram" of goddess during on going Navaratri celebrations.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (right, centre) poses for a photograph with a huge gold necklace donated by a devotee. (The eighth day, which is Ashtami, goddess is worshipped as Lakshmi, which means goddess of wealth. During the 9 day festival, goddess is decorated in different ways, for past many years.Currency notes in all denomination were used which came as donations, including the newly introduced Rs 2000 notes. People believe such offerings bring good luck and fulfill their wishes. ​Earlier Manthena Ramalinga Raju, from Vijayawada, donated "Sahasra Nama Kasula Haram", worth over Rs 8 crore to Lord Venkateswara, on the first day of annual Brahmotsavam festival in Tirumala. The gold ornament weighs 28 kgs and has 1008 golden coins with god's name inscribed on each of them.The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu presented the ornament and lauded the donor for his largesse.