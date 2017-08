JAC Madhyama, Vocational and Madrassa Results 2017 Released on jac.nic.in

The JAC Madhyama, Vocational and Madrasa Examination 2017 results have been announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi today on its official website - jac.nic.in . The results were expected earlier however after much wait the JAC Madhyama, Vocational and Madrassa results are out.Students who had attended the courses in Sanskrit, Intermediate Vocational Courses, Wastania, Fauquania, Maulvi, Alim, Alim (H) and Fazil can check their JAC Madhyama, Vocational and Madrasa 2017 Results by following the instructions given below.Visit the official website - www.jac.nic.inClick on the link - Madhyama, Vocational or Madarsa Examination Results 2017Enter the Roll Code and the Roll numberDownload the results and Take a Print Out for further referenceJAC had conducted these exams in the month of May 2017. For Madrassa Exams, the board will issue original mark sheets to various madrasas. Students can visit their respective Madrassa and get the mark list from the administration office.The students who had appeared for Intermediate Vocational Examination and JAC Madhyama (Sanskrit) examination can collect their mark sheets from the respective centers.The Jharkhand Academic Council was formed for conducting examinations at the end of Intermediate Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrassa Education. The council prescribes courses of studies for the above examinations and recommends recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrassas to the State Government. It also carries out various other duties assigned by the State Government.