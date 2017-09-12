GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jadhav's Case Proof India Trying to Sabotage CPEC: Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a 47-year-old former Indian naval officer, is on death row in Pakistan after the country's military in a secret trial in April found him guilty of espionage and terrorism.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2017, 8:53 PM IST
Jadhav's Case Proof India Trying to Sabotage CPEC: Pakistan
File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: PTI)
Karachi: Pakistan's interior minister on Tuesday said Islamabad was effectively pursuing Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's case at the International Court of Justice as it was a proof of India's intentions to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, according to a media report.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Jadhav's case was a proof of India's intentions to sabotage the USD 50-billion CPEC through terrorism, The News International reported.

He said the CPEC was a result of unprecedented friendship between China and Pakistan. "Nobody can reverse it, it will succeed at any cost," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Jadhav's death sentence was stayed in May after a ruling by the ICJ on India's appeal. The hearing in the case is set to resume this month at The Hague-based court.

Pakistan claims it arrested Jadhav in March last year from its restive Balochistan province, where the CPEC culminates at the deep-water Gwadar Port.

But India maintains Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy. India opposes the CPEC, a part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road initiative, as it passes through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
