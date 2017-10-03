Jaish-e-Mohammad's 'Afzal Guru Squad' Behind BSF Camp Attack in Srinagar?

A Jaish-e-Mohammad squad named after Afzal Guru could be behind the BSF camp attack near Srinagar airport in Humhama on Tuesday. Kashmir Police IG, Muneer Khan said that prima facie it looks like a fidayeen attack conducted by the Jaish.On August 26, three terrorists launched an attack in Pulwama, killing eight security personnel including CRPF officers. Kashmir police believe Tuesday’s attackers are part of the same group.“In the August incident, a Jaish-e-Mohammad group infiltrated the borders from the Jammu area. It is being suspected that the Pulwama attackers and Humhama attackers are all part of the same group,” Khan said on Tuesday afternoon.Security forces suspect that a group of 9-10 terrorists infiltrated the International Border in the Jammu area. The group then moved towards the Kashmir Valley and carried out the attack in Pulwama. Police suspect some from the group could still be active in the Valley.Militants launched a suicide attack on the BSF camp on Tuesday, killing an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the BSF and leaving four security personnel injured.Three militants were also killed in the gunbattle that raged near the airport, forcing brief suspension of air traffic and closure of schools in the vicinity.According to sources, one Noor Mohammed, a resident of Tral in south Kashmir, is the local link to the recent attacks in Pulwama and Humhama.“Police suspect that Noor, who was released from jail recently, has joined the Jaish ranks full time. He went missing from his residence after being released. He is the common link between the two consecutive attacks,” an officer told CNN-News18.Three terrorists entered the BSF 182 Battalion Headquarters at 4.05 am on Tuesday. The terrorists entered from a side gate which lead to a civilian colony called Gogoland.The first terrorist was killed at the gate by guards, while two others managed to enter the administration building and the senior officers’ mess.Four BSF men were injured at the gate and ASI B Yadav succumbed later.Officers said that at the SO mess, five BSF officers were present at the time of the attack and they were evacuated. One person was also evacuated from the admin building. The second terrorist was killed inside the mess and the third inside the admin building in the afternoon.Home Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the forces on the successful operation. He told CNN-News18, “I have spoken to DG CRPF and DG BSF. It's a good operation that they have conducted."The closeness of the BSF camp to the airport led to panic but officers said, prima facie it looks like the attack was targeted at the BSF camp."The idea was not to attack the airport but to attack the forces. Looks like a proper recce was done before the attack. Airport services were not suspended and only one flight was delayed instead," IG Khan said.