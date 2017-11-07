Jaish Chief Masood Azhar's Nephew Among 3 Militants Gunned Down in Kashmir's Pulwama

Three militants, one of whom was Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar's nephew, were gunned down in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday in an encounter in which an Army jawan was also killed.Azhar's nephew Talha Rashid was a resident of Drabgom. Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kandi belt following information about the presence of some militants."An Army jawan was killed in the encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Aglar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district," Army sources told PTI.A civilian also suffered injuries in the crossfire. The search operation by security forces led to a gunbattle after the militants fired at them. "The firing has stopped and the search operation is continuing," an Army official said.On November 2, two Army soldiers were killed and a CRPF jawan suffered was injured in an encounter with militants at Samboora in Pampore area of Pulwama. The encounter ended with the gunning down of a militant.(With PTI Inputs)