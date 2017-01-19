Jallikattu: Advocates to Boycott Court Tomorrow in Support of Bull-Taming

Chennai: The Madras High Court Advocates Association on Thursday announced boycott of the courts tomorrow in support of state wide protests demanding a lifting ban on Jallikattu.

President of the Association G Mohanakrishnan, however, made it clear that the boycott was not against Supreme Court's order banning the bull taming sport but only against PETA, which is opposing sport.

A section of lawyers also held a procession outside the High Court raising slogans against PETA.