Jallikattu: Advocates to Boycott Court Tomorrow in Support of Bull-Taming
Youth participate in a protest demanding the lifting of the ban on Jallikattu, in Madurai on January 11. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: The Madras High Court Advocates Association on Thursday announced boycott of the courts tomorrow in support of state wide protests demanding a lifting ban on Jallikattu.
President of the Association G Mohanakrishnan, however, made it clear that the boycott was not against Supreme Court's order banning the bull taming sport but only against PETA, which is opposing sport.
A section of lawyers also held a procession outside the High Court raising slogans against PETA.
Recommended For You
- Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Celebratory Video Is Going Viral
- Australian Open 2017: Novak Djokovic Stunned by Denis Istomin
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Officially Launched in India At a Starting Price of Rs 9,999
- People's Choice Awards 2017: Ellen, Priyanka and Other Big Winners
- Baba Ramdev's Dangal Dazzles Fans at PWL