Jallikattu: Advocates to Boycott Court Tomorrow in Support of Bull-Taming

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 19, 2017, 2:19 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Youth participate in a protest demanding the lifting of the ban on Jallikattu, in Madurai on January 11. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: The Madras High Court Advocates Association on Thursday announced boycott of the courts tomorrow in support of state wide protests demanding a lifting ban on Jallikattu.

President of the Association G Mohanakrishnan, however, made it clear that the boycott was not against Supreme Court's order banning the bull taming sport but only against PETA, which is opposing sport.

A section of lawyers also held a procession outside the High Court raising slogans against PETA.

