Jallikattu Live: Bill Passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam tabled the Jallikattu Bill in the state assembly and it was passed subsequently.
After six days of peaceful protests, pro-Jallikattu demonstrations at Chennai’s Marina Beach turned violent when police tried to evict protesters from the area. Several vehicles and the city’s Ice House Police Station were set on fire allegedly by protesters.
The protesters want a permanent change in law to replace the Ordinance promulgated by the Governor on Saturday and have refused to abandon post till then.
The state government has assured protesters that it will soon move a bill in the Assembly to sidestep the Supreme Court-imposed ban on the bull-taming sport. The Centre said it was monitoring the situation and that forces were on standby.
Protect yourself.Protect those around you. Nobody has a right to hit you. You have won the battle. Don't lose the war! Stop #Violence in #TN— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 23, 2017
Don't believe rumors on social media. Don't spread any info without verification. Be calm. Be responsible. Please. #TN #Chennai— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 23, 2017
Anger can trigger a mob the wrong way. Think & act for yourself. Know your fight. Protect your right. Peace and non-violence are key! #TN— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 23, 2017
Anyone trying to extract mileage out of this situation for other issues must stop now.This is the #Jallikattu movement. The people have won.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 23, 2017
Ordinance passed is not an ordinary achievement! Whoever instigates you to anger is not on your side. You are also a leader. Take the lead!— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 23, 2017
When students were talking, some people started talking about irrelevant issues. I said, this has always been about jallikattu and nothing else. I have spoken at this place.. an asked the CM to take action. Now the CM has taken action and sure we should all hold campaigns for what we believe in. But remember there are students who need to go back to their studies.. Even children are here. You can't keep taking this on as it is slowly turning into something else. I understand people want to see a copy of the signed legislation, as signed by Governor.. But some people are talking totally irrelevant issues- Raghava Lawrence
Students started coming in droves. Lakhs of them. Our demand was simply to hold jallikattu. So we hav told govt we will fast for it. It wil be totally peaceful. All seven days we have done a great protest..All for jallikattu.. It was all under control until it was about students. I wasn't well yesterday and had gone to the hospital. When I got up at 6, sudden violence erupted this morning.. I left the hospital immediately without even informing the doctors. I wanted to tell students when I realized that the governor signed the ordinance. I told peopl we should celebrate. A 500 kg cake was ordered and since governor has signed, we know that the decision is here to stay.
A looming question. When the students were calmly waiting to see what decision the assembly takes , Why preempt with police action ?— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017
None can take away your rights. Pls. stay calm. The highest office in the country is watching & will talk in your favour soon. Maintain calm— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017
Balaji Patturaj, RJ to CNN-News18:
- We got what we wanted, its an example for the country. But whatever is happening from morning is not right.
- It’s a request, please do not do anything that hurts the students.
- Police was cooperative from so many days, they should end it in the same way. We never expected it to end in this way, we are hurt, every celebrity who supported the protest is hurt.
This is a mistake. Aggressive police action on students passive resistance will not bear good results.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017
Tamil Nadu Govt Ordinance copy pointers:
- In ordinance to amend the prevention of cruelty to animals act, 1960 so as to preserve the cultural heritage of the state of Tamil Naduand to ensure the survival and well being of the native breed of bulls.
- The govt of Tamil Nadu have decided to exempt the conduct of "Jallikattu" from the provision of the said Central Act 59 of 1960.
- Accordingly the govt have decided to amend the said Central Act 59 of 1960 in its application to the state of Tamil NAdu. 28-A.
- Saving in respect of Jallikattu nothing contain in this act shall apply to Jallikattu conducted to follow and promote tradition and culture and such conduct of Jallikattu shall not be an offence under this act.
Chennai: Vehicles near Ice House Police station set on fire #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/OVlfNY7Qx4— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Fire at Ice House Police Station near Marina Beach in Chennai, Police disperse protesters #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/i44VmV0MN2— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Clash between protesters and Police in Madurai's Alanganallur , an injured protester being taken to hospital #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/ipERq4jVPz— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Food being distributed to protesters sitting in support of #jallikattu in Madurai's Thamukam pic.twitter.com/pEH4WfOtpE— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Fire at Ice House Police Station near Marina Beach in Chennai, Police disperse protesters #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/MBDYEbHz7Z— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Police forcefully remove protesters in Madurai's Alanganallur #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/4oiSXIi2C6— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Kanimozhi, DMK Leader to CNN-News18:
- We are opposing governor speech
- Government today's action against students is very wrong. They were protesting very peacefully
- DMK has never walked out of peoples' issues we want permanent solution
- We want permanent solution. There are so many issues, whole state is under drought nothing has been addressed
#Jallikattu supporters form human chain at Chennai's Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/eKspf7sIgU— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
K. Pandiarajan, School Education Minister, Tamil Nadu to CNN-News18:
- It is clearly victory of the youth. 5 of the main agitators appealed to everyone to stop protesting
- We can’t be a party to miscreants to create mess
- No crackdown today. People have been peacefully demobelised from there
- People are moving out of the protest. we are tackling people who are doing anti-national protests. No body will allow anti national protests
- We will quickly pass the amendment in Assembly today. We request DMK to support us. Come to Assembly at 10 am and pass this peacefully
Its highly condemnable for using force to disperse the crowd who were fighting democratically- DMK Working president MK Stalin #jallikattu— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Subramanian Swamy on Jallikattu crackdown:
- I welcome it, Lathi charge only happens when people refuse to listen
- People are saying that law is temporary but I want to ask all of them that how can law be temporary
- It is very serious because the person who started the protest is moving away. They are displaying photograph Osama Bin laden, Pravakaran like illiterates
- Central govt did the right thing by removing the protestors
- In Jallikattu no bull has died out of cruelty
#Jallikattu supporters being forcefully evicted by police from the protesting site in Madurai's Tamukkam #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/1n1mEqo0TH— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Balakumar Somu founder Arham Foundation to CNN-News18:
- Our youngsters here have been doing a peaceful protest without any untoward incident. We are really grateful to the supporters worldwide because we have been supported from almost every country
- I appeal to all my dear friends to please heed the call of the leaders and graciously exit
- We should understand that the govt has already taken a solution and we have an ordinance, which is righteous. So we have literally saved Jallikattu for now.
-Today they will pass it in the Assembly and with the presidential assent
- This is a great achievement and they should be relishing this
RK Radhakrishnan, Sr. Deputy Editor, Frontline to CNN-News18:
- Teenagers, youth were not correct continuing the protest after an ordinance has been passed but the govt is exactly acting like a reckless teenager
- Every single day of this protest was a non-violent one, there has been absolutely no incidence of rowdisim or hooliganism. But when you have a CM who is not elected as per the will of the people, when you have a ruling party general secretary who has been elected by a coterie of powermongers this is what happens.
A. Saravanan, DMK Spokesperson to CNN-News18
- It is highly condemnable that the police are using this coercive step and violent methods to evict people there, this momentum was allowed to build with support from the government and now they have failed to convince the people, they have failed to communicate their intention, there is a trust deficit that is the whole problem
- Earlier they made promises but couldn’t fulfill, but the fact of is that this is the first step, protesters are unwilling to believe the CM because of failing to fulfill their promises
- The crowd is no way affecting the assembly or laying any siege, emotions are running high and that’s the only problem, this govt has done nothing to bring down their temper and emotions, right step was not taken in this direction
Fishermen come out in support of the protesters at Chennai's Marina Beach #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/O51vPseSq1— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
We urge all students to kindly support us, we are not a separate country but a state of India. Police beating us: Protester,Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/35BxuJBHKm— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Protesters at Chennai's Marina Beach refuse to move away from the site #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/MH2R8HCYPJ— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
#Jallikattu supporters gather in Madurai's Tamukkam, demand a permanent solution pic.twitter.com/0iqF2XcVFW— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Heavy police force deployment near Chennai's Marina Beach #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/PXAnRhjVLp— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Police partially clear Chennai's Marina Beach, protesters forcefully evicted #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/hS1XqzZNGC— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Routes leading to Chennai's Marina Beach closed, barricading put up by police to prevent people from assembling there. #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/X9z9kd3VlJ— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Protesters sing national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' as police try to remove them from Chennai's Marina Beach #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/qZWqsOl4rI— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Police at Chennai's Marina Beach begin removing protesters forcefully #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/xZyrWNucX9— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
#WATCH: Police trying to forcefully evict protesters from Chennai's Marina Beach #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/Zc1tVs8Dbh— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Police to protestors
- It’s wrong that ordinance will dissolve after 6 months, fact is that after introduction of ordinance, it will be introduced in assembly, says Police
- It will be introduced and regularised, now itself the law is in act. Ordinance is for jallikattu permanent solution says police
- Supreme Court stayed Jallikattu so lawmakers got ordinance. Bull removed from exhibition animal list according to ordinance so no stay for Jallikattu: Police
- Your goal is achieved, says police requesting Marina Beach protesters to end and move
