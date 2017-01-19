Jallikattu Ban Live: Centre Fails to Act When it Comes to TN, Says Kanimozhi

Event Highlights
Chennai’s Marina Beach continues to witness a sea of protesters for the third consecutive day, demanding that the ban on Jallikattu be lifted. Protests, mainly led by youth, in favour of the bull-taming sport also spread to old Mahabalipuram and Madurai.
Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is learnt to have told him that the entire matter is sub-judice and it is now up to the Supreme Court to take the final call.
Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee told CNN-News18 that public sentiment can't override Supreme Court's order, and it will set a dangerous precedent if an ordinance is brought in to counter the ban.
So will you ban cricket also? The cricket ball is dangerous,and it has been fatal for many players: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/soKRczjLwW— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
Tamil actor Vishal to CNN-News18:
I was asked to leave the Jantan Mantar protest because the youth there didn't want their protest to be associated with an actor or celeb.
People think that I am Jallikattu, I am for it...
I was only supporting the SC order, but I would like to urge the state govt to approach the courts against it.
Former Attorney General Soli Soranjee to CNN-News18:
* The SC has found that the bulls are being treated with cruelty and one should follow the order.
* I can't understand this mob hysteria.
* If they want they should go to court
* SC decision should be observed
* Public sentiment cannot override the finding of the SC
* Is this ordinance for Jallikattu required?
* The demand for banning PETA is facist
* It will set a dangerous precedent if we go by public support to override a SC order.
* Tamil Nadu Government should try to calm down the protest
Congress respects rights of ppl of Tamil Nadu to preserve the culture and protect rich tradition of #jallikattu :RS Surjewala,Congress pic.twitter.com/jwWot3L2fR— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss sitting in support of #Jallikattu outside PM residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, has been detained by Police. pic.twitter.com/yf3Kio4pDd— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
Its not a protest, it is a revolution.Voice should reach Centre and they should pass the ordinance: Kollywood actor Vishal on #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/VFTeZ3rCh2— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
Also spoke to PM on drought conditions, there is drought in 50% of the state: O Panneerselvam,TN CM pic.twitter.com/e5DpIDU0Fk— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
Pongal is the biggest festival in Tamil Nadu,bigger than Holi and Diwali,and #jallikattu is an intergral part of Pongal:Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pic.twitter.com/rGqw9r1lxZ— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is presently sub-judice.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2017
Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge ordinance on #Jallikattu. pic.twitter.com/KnTgV9YKhR— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
SC refuses to hear a plea filed which sought that apex court should hear the matter pertaining to public protest at Marina beach #Jallikattu— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
One of my friends came from Singapore, travelled overnight to participate here in support of Jallikattu: Rohini,Chennai resident pic.twitter.com/4zMGwgu9Wq— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
Honourable CM Thiru.O.Panneerselvam meets PM Modi at his residence and urges him to promulgate Ordinance to resume Jallikattu.— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 19, 2017
Delhi: Youth activists protest outside Tamil Nadu House in support of the bull taming sport #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/2wlZ0DJ4Kk— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss seeks an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on #Jalikattu issue.— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
'Why should a foreign agency say that #JalliKattu should be banned' @KrisSrikkanth to @Zakka_Jacob on #IndiaAt9 pic.twitter.com/0tPcBk4vTm— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 18, 2017
.@KrisSrikkanth sings the famous song on #JalliKattu by @superstarrajini , #MurattuKaalai.#IndiaAt9 with @Zakka_Jacob pic.twitter.com/Ag8YakwKNw— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 18, 2017
Huge respect to all the students,who r protesting for our Thamizh identity with peace dignity n true emotions on d roads #Jallikattuprotest pic.twitter.com/zEuSGiLACS— DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) January 18, 2017
#Jallikattu supporters in large numbers at Chennai's Marina Beach garner support through social media. pic.twitter.com/1Ohup6on3I— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
