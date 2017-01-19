LIVE NOW
Jallikattu Ban Live: Centre Fails to Act When it Comes to TN, Says Kanimozhi

News18.com | January 19, 2017, 5:06 PM IST
Chennai’s Marina Beach continues to witness a sea of protesters for the third consecutive day, demanding that the ban on Jallikattu be lifted. Protests, mainly led by youth, in favour of the bull-taming sport also spread to old Mahabalipuram and Madurai.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is learnt to have told him that the entire matter is sub-judice and it is now up to the Supreme Court to take the final call.

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee told CNN-News18 that public sentiment can't override Supreme Court's order, and it will set a dangerous precedent if an ordinance is brought in to counter the ban.

Jan 19, 2017 5:04 pm (IST)

We have requested Tamil Nadu government to call an all party meeting and find a solution: Kanimozhi, DMK MP


Jan 19, 2017 5:01 pm (IST)

Central government failed to take a stand: Kanimozhi, DMK MP


Jan 19, 2017 4:46 pm (IST)

"I am also ready to resign from my post of MP, if it helps in holding Jallikattu," said the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Ramadoss and sought the Prime Minister's appointment to flag issues concerned.

 


Jan 19, 2017 4:44 pm (IST)

Ramadoss was taken away by police some minutes after he did sit-in at the Prime Minister's residence along 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

 


Jan 19, 2017 4:40 pm (IST)

 
Upping ante over Centre to come out with an ordinance lifting ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' in Tamil Nadu, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss today staged dharna (sit-in) outside the Prime Minister's residence here, seeking promulgation of the legislation before January 26.

 


Jan 19, 2017 4:14 pm (IST)

We fully understnad the sentiments of the people.The legality is something that has to taken up by the central governemt: Sitaram Yechury


Jan 19, 2017 4:12 pm (IST)

CPM in the state has been with the popular sentiment. Central governemnt should take up the situation with great urgency: Sitaram Yechury 


Jan 19, 2017 4:10 pm (IST)

SC adjudicates on the basis of law passed by parliament. The laws that are there whether they require to be amended, modified whether there needs to be an ordinance all that has to be decided by the central government: Sitaram Yechury 
 


Jan 19, 2017 4:04 pm (IST)

Jallikattu protests erupt in London and Sri Lankan capital Colombo


Jan 19, 2017 3:53 pm (IST)

All of us need to understand that Jallikattu is a tradition which is centuries old as far as people of Tamil Nadu are concerned. These are sentiments that cut across caste and religious creed in the state: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury


Jan 19, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)

Misconception among people from North about Jallikattu: Khushboo


Jan 19, 2017 3:34 pm (IST)

Crackdown – highly unlikely, will be akin to political harakiri for the BJP in the state while the ruling AIADMK will not oblige.


Jan 19, 2017 3:13 pm (IST)

Jallikattu ordinance- As of now, PM has ruled out this option as centre does not want to get on the wrong side of the court. secondly, centre isn’t sure of sc’s decision, in case it allows jallikattu with riders or continues the ban, it will be a loss of face for the govt.


Jan 19, 2017 3:10 pm (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)

Tamil actor Vishal to CNN-News18:

I was asked to leave the Jantan Mantar protest because the youth there didn't want their protest to be associated with an actor or celeb.

People think that I am Jallikattu, I am for it...

I was only supporting the SC order, but I would like to urge the state govt to approach the courts against it.


Jan 19, 2017 2:40 pm (IST)

Former Attorney General Soli Soranjee to CNN-News18:


* The SC has found that the bulls are being treated with cruelty and one should follow the order.

* I can't understand this mob hysteria.

* If they want they should go to court

* SC decision should be observed

* Public sentiment cannot override the finding of the SC

* Is this ordinance for Jallikattu required?    

* The demand for banning PETA is facist

* It will set a dangerous precedent if we go by public support to override a SC order.    

* Tamil Nadu Government should try to calm down the protest

 


Jan 19, 2017 2:19 pm (IST)

Even if an ordinance is brought in, it can be challenged and can be stayed: BJP leader Pan Radhkrishnan


Jan 19, 2017 2:17 pm (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 2:10 pm (IST)

Food and water logistics being managed by volunteers through social media at Marina Beach 


Jan 19, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)

Chennai's Mahabalipuram highway cleared of protesters


Jan 19, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)

Many congregating for protest are being guided by the social media feeds


Jan 19, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)

Protesters block railway tracks in Salem,Tamil Nadu


Jan 19, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)

Protestors themselves chose 10 representatives to hold talks with the authorities


Jan 19, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)

Protesters block highway in Chennai


Jan 19, 2017 1:29 pm (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 1:14 pm (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

Students, techies, film stars lead the Jallikattu stir


Jan 19, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)

Be patient and good will triumph: O Panneerselvam on Jallikattu ordinance


Jan 19, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)

No protesters have been baton charged in TN: O Panneerselvam


Jan 19, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)

PM Modi heard our concerns and said that he respects our feelings, but said the matter is sub judice: O Panneerselvam

 


Jan 19, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)

CNN-News18's Zaka Jacob translates TN CM speech 


Jan 19, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

Jallikattu is a sport of braves and I have asked the Centre for emergency ordinance: TN CM


Jan 19, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

We have requested Centre for RS 32,000 as drought relief and urged the govt to release the money as soon as possible: TN CM


Jan 19, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)

Jallikattu is a cultural and traditional part of Tamil Nadu. I have written letter to him and met him on Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu CM 


Jan 19, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)

Protesters at Marina Beach say politicians not welcome: CNN-News18's Zaka Jacob reports from ground zero


Jan 19, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

PM assured that Centre will stand firm with TN government in preserving the culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu: CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh 


Jan 19, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Those in the government against the revised Jallikattu ordinance include Maneka Gandhi and Minister Anil Dave: CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh 


Jan 19, 2017 11:56 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 11:52 am (IST)
Jallikattu Row: Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam Meets PM Modi
Jan 19, 2017 11:51 am (IST)

People should now make sure that this movement is not hijacked by anti-social elements and they should have patience for law: Sri Sri Ravishankar

 


Jan 19, 2017 11:47 am (IST)
 

Sri Sri Ravishankar bats for Jallikattu, says just becasue few people flouting rules many have been denied the sport


Jan 19, 2017 11:43 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 11:40 am (IST)
DMK Backs Bandh Call Given by Tamil Outfits for Jallikattu
Jan 19, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

TN CM Panneerselvam submits memorandum to PM.(1) Ordinance for Jallikattu (2) Fund allocation for drought hit Tamil Nadu (3) Expedite fund allocation for Varsha cyclone impact


Jan 19, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

What PM could say in meeting with TN CM was that he will consult with Attorney General and AG will inform Supreme Court of the new changes in ordinance: Sources  


Jan 19, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

PM Modi meets TN CM at his residence.


Jan 19, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Govt can't do much on the issue as it doesn't want to take on Supreme Court: Sources


Jan 19, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

TN CM O.Panneerselvam meets PM Modi at his residence,urges him to promulgate Ordinance to resume Jallikattu, Tweets AIADMK


Jan 19, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

Anbumany Ramadoss too seeks time to meet PM on Jallikattu issue


Jan 19, 2017 10:35 am (IST)



Jan 19, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

TN CM O Pannerselvam reaches 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to meet PM Modi


Jan 19, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

CM O Paneerselvam leaves Tamil Nadu House to meet PM Modi


Jan 19, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

Police deployed in strength to ensure no disruption of traffic at the venue of agitation in Pudducherry


Jan 19, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Jallikattu is an ancient and time honoured tradition of Tamils and should never be banned: Students


Jan 19, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

Jallikattu ban: Students of various educational institutions including professional colleges in Puducherry abstain from classes today


Jan 19, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

Pro-Jallikattu protesters block Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai


Jan 19, 2017 9:59 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam meeting pm 10:30 am and will address media around 11:30am


Jan 19, 2017 9:54 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 9:49 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Police try to clear Old Mahabalipuram Road of protesters in Chennai


Jan 19, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

Protesters hoot and whistle at Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai, say they will not give up their tradition


Jan 19, 2017 9:37 am (IST)

Let the SC verdict come first and then we can move further in this direction: Environment Minister Anil Dave 


Jan 19, 2017 9:35 am (IST)
 
Jallikattu protests continue for third consecutive day at Marina Beach in Chennai


Jan 19, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 9:22 am (IST)

Tamil groups to protest at Jantar mantar today over Jallikattu ban


Jan 19, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

Pro-Jallikattu protesters say it's a matter of Tamil Pride 


Jan 19, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

Bulls are tortured via Jallikattu, argues anti-Jallikattu camp


Jan 19, 2017 9:09 am (IST)

Sasikala calls for special Assembly session later this week over Jallikattu ban


Jan 19, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 9:03 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 8:43 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

Protesters at Marina Beach demand banning animal rights organization PETA


Jan 19, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu CM O Paneerselvam heads to Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi 


Jan 19, 2017 8:31 am (IST)
Jallikattu Ban: Panneerselvam to Call on PM Today as Protests Intensify
Jan 19, 2017 8:30 am (IST)
Former CJI and Judges Believe Jallikattu Protests Could 'Influence' SC Verdict

