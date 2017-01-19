Jallikattu Ban Live: Transport Unions to Join Protest, Call for Bandh Tomorrow

Chennai’s Marina Beach continues to witness a sea of protesters for the third consecutive day, demanding that the ban on Jallikattu be lifted. Protests, mainly led by youth, in favour of the bull-taming sport also spread to old Mahabalipuram and Madurai.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said the sport was part of Tamil Nadu culture. “The state can get a new law. The Supreme Court cannot say the state does not have the power to make a law,” he said.

Joining the chorus in favour of the bull-taming sport on Thursday were music composer AR Rahman and chess master Vishwanathan Anand.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is learnt to have told him that the entire matter is sub-judice and it is now up to the Supreme Court to take the final call.

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee told CNN-News18 that public sentiment can't override Supreme Court's order, and it will set a dangerous precedent if an ordinance is brought in to counter the ban.

