Jallikattu Ban Live: It's Part of Tamil Culture, Bring Ordinance, TN CM Tells PM

News18.com | January 19, 2017, 1:22 PM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam said that the entire issue of Jallikattu is sub-judice and it is now up to the Supreme Court to take a final call on the matter, sources privy to the meeting between the two leaders said.

Sources at the PMO added that PM Modi appreciated the cultural festival Pongal and Jallikattu and the initiatives taken by the state government, adding that the Centre will join hands to resolve the issue.

During his meeting with PM Modi at his residence in New Delhi, Panneerselvam had urged Modi to promulgate an ordinance to resume Jallikattu, a tweet from the AIADMK handle said.

Meanwhile, Pro-Jallikattu protesters continue to stage demonstrations for the third consecutive day at Marina Beach in Chennai and also in old Mahabalipuram and Madurai demanding that the ban on the bull taming sport be lifted and a strict action be taken against animal rights group PETA.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jan 19, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)

Many congregating for protest are being guided by the social media feeds


Jan 19, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)

Protesters block railway tracks in Salem,Tamil Nadu


Jan 19, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)

Protestors themselves chose 10 representatives to hold talks with the authorities


Jan 19, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)

Protesters block highway in Chennai


Jan 19, 2017 1:29 pm (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 1:14 pm (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

Students, techies, film stars lead the Jallikattu stir


Jan 19, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)

PMK Leader Anbumany Ramadoss to meet PM Modi at 1 pm on the issue


Jan 19, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)

Be patient and good will triumph: O Panneerselvam on Jallikattu ordinance


Jan 19, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)

No protesters have been baton charged in TN: O Panneerselvam


Jan 19, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)

PM Modi heard our concerns and said that he respects our feelings, but said the matter is sub judice: O Panneerselvam

 


Jan 19, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)

CNN-News18's Zaka Jacob translates TN CM speech 


Jan 19, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

Jallikattu is a sport of braves and I have asked the Centre for emergency ordinance: TN CM


Jan 19, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

We have requested Centre for RS 32,000 as drought relief and urged the govt to release the money as soon as possible: TN CM


Jan 19, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)

Jallikattu is a cultural and traditional part of Tamil Nadu. I have written letter to him and met him on Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu CM 


Jan 19, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)

Protesters at Marina Beach say politicians not welcome: CNN-News18's Zaka Jacob reports from ground zero


Jan 19, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

PM assured that Centre will stand firm with TN government in preserving the culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu: CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh 


Jan 19, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Those in the government against the revised Jallikattu ordinance include Maneka Gandhi and Minister Anil Dave: CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh 


Jan 19, 2017 11:56 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 11:52 am (IST)
Jan 19, 2017 11:51 am (IST)

People should now make sure that this movement is not hijacked by anti-social elements and they should have patience for law: Sri Sri Ravishankar

 


Jan 19, 2017 11:47 am (IST)
 

Sri Sri Ravishankar bats for Jallikattu, says just becasue few people flouting rules many have been denied the sport


Jan 19, 2017 11:43 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 11:40 am (IST)
Jan 19, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

TN CM Panneerselvam submits memorandum to PM.(1) Ordinance for Jallikattu (2) Fund allocation for drought hit Tamil Nadu (3) Expedite fund allocation for Varsha cyclone impact


Jan 19, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

What PM could say in meeting with TN CM was that he will consult with Attorney General and AG will inform Supreme Court of the new changes in ordinance: Sources  


Jan 19, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

PM Modi meets TN CM at his residence.


Jan 19, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Govt can't do much on the issue as it doesn't want to take on Supreme Court: Sources


Jan 19, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

TN CM O.Panneerselvam meets PM Modi at his residence,urges him to promulgate Ordinance to resume Jallikattu, Tweets AIADMK


Jan 19, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

Anbumany Ramadoss too seeks time to meet PM on Jallikattu issue


Jan 19, 2017 10:35 am (IST)



Jan 19, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

TN CM O Pannerselvam reaches 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to meet PM Modi


Jan 19, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

CM O Paneerselvam leaves Tamil Nadu House to meet PM Modi


Jan 19, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

Police deployed in strength to ensure no disruption of traffic at the venue of agitation in Pudducherry


Jan 19, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Jallikattu is an ancient and time honoured tradition of Tamils and should never be banned: Students


Jan 19, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

Jallikattu ban: Students of various educational institutions including professional colleges in Puducherry abstain from classes today


Jan 19, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

Pro-Jallikattu protesters block Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai


Jan 19, 2017 9:59 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam meeting pm 10:30 am and will address media around 11:30am


Jan 19, 2017 9:54 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 9:49 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Police try to clear Old Mahabalipuram Road of protesters in Chennai


Jan 19, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

Protesters hoot and whistle at Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai, say they will not give up their tradition


Jan 19, 2017 9:37 am (IST)

Let the SC verdict come first and then we can move further in this direction: Environment Minister Anil Dave 


Jan 19, 2017 9:35 am (IST)
 
Jallikattu protests continue for third consecutive day at Marina Beach in Chennai


Jan 19, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 9:22 am (IST)

Tamil groups to protest at Jantar mantar today over Jallikattu ban


Jan 19, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

Pro-Jallikattu protesters say it's a matter of Tamil Pride 


Jan 19, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

Bulls are tortured via Jallikattu, argues anti-Jallikattu camp


Jan 19, 2017 9:09 am (IST)

Sasikala calls for special Assembly session later this week over Jallikattu ban


Jan 19, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 9:03 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 8:43 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

Protesters at Marina Beach demand banning animal rights organization PETA


Jan 19, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu CM O Paneerselvam heads to Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi 


Jan 19, 2017 8:31 am (IST)
Jan 19, 2017 8:30 am (IST)
