Jallikattu Ban Live: It's Part of Tamil Culture, Bring Ordinance, TN CM Tells PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam said that the entire issue of Jallikattu is sub-judice and it is now up to the Supreme Court to take a final call on the matter, sources privy to the meeting between the two leaders said.

Sources at the PMO added that PM Modi appreciated the cultural festival Pongal and Jallikattu and the initiatives taken by the state government, adding that the Centre will join hands to resolve the issue.

During his meeting with PM Modi at his residence in New Delhi, Panneerselvam had urged Modi to promulgate an ordinance to resume Jallikattu, a tweet from the AIADMK handle said.

Meanwhile, Pro-Jallikattu protesters continue to stage demonstrations for the third consecutive day at Marina Beach in Chennai and also in old Mahabalipuram and Madurai demanding that the ban on the bull taming sport be lifted and a strict action be taken against animal rights group PETA.

