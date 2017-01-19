Jallikattu Ban Live: It's Part of Tamil Culture, Bring Ordinance, TN CM Tells PM

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam said that the entire issue of Jallikattu is sub-judice and it is now up to the Supreme Court to take a final call on the matter, sources privy to the meeting between the two leaders said.
Sources at the PMO added that PM Modi appreciated the cultural festival Pongal and Jallikattu and the initiatives taken by the state government, adding that the Centre will join hands to resolve the issue.
During his meeting with PM Modi at his residence in New Delhi, Panneerselvam had urged Modi to promulgate an ordinance to resume Jallikattu, a tweet from the AIADMK handle said.
Meanwhile, Pro-Jallikattu protesters continue to stage demonstrations for the third consecutive day at Marina Beach in Chennai and also in old Mahabalipuram and Madurai demanding that the ban on the bull taming sport be lifted and a strict action be taken against animal rights group PETA.
Also Read: Former CJI and Judges Believe Chennai Protests Can Have Bearing on Jallikattu Case
Also Read: Social Media Played Key Role in Coordinating Jallikattu Stir
Stay tuned for live updates:
Its not a protest, it is a revolution.Voice should reach Centre and they should pass the ordinance: Kollywood actor Vishal on #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/VFTeZ3rCh2— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
Also spoke to PM on drought conditions, there is drought in 50% of the state: O Panneerselvam,TN CM pic.twitter.com/e5DpIDU0Fk— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
Pongal is the biggest festival in Tamil Nadu,bigger than Holi and Diwali,and #jallikattu is an intergral part of Pongal:Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pic.twitter.com/rGqw9r1lxZ— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is presently sub-judice.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2017
While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, Prime Minister Modi observed that the matter is presently sub-judice.— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge ordinance on #Jallikattu. pic.twitter.com/KnTgV9YKhR— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
SC refuses to hear a plea filed which sought that apex court should hear the matter pertaining to public protest at Marina beach #Jallikattu— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
One of my friends came from Singapore, travelled overnight to participate here in support of Jallikattu: Rohini,Chennai resident pic.twitter.com/4zMGwgu9Wq— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
Honourable CM Thiru.O.Panneerselvam meets PM Modi at his residence and urges him to promulgate Ordinance to resume Jallikattu.— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 19, 2017
Delhi: Youth activists protest outside Tamil Nadu House in support of the bull taming sport #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/2wlZ0DJ4Kk— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss seeks an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on #Jalikattu issue.— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
'Why should a foreign agency say that #JalliKattu should be banned' @KrisSrikkanth to @Zakka_Jacob on #IndiaAt9 pic.twitter.com/0tPcBk4vTm— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 18, 2017
.@KrisSrikkanth sings the famous song on #JalliKattu by @superstarrajini , #MurattuKaalai.#IndiaAt9 with @Zakka_Jacob pic.twitter.com/Ag8YakwKNw— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 18, 2017
Huge respect to all the students,who r protesting for our Thamizh identity with peace dignity n true emotions on d roads #Jallikattuprotest pic.twitter.com/zEuSGiLACS— DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) January 18, 2017
#Jallikattu supporters in large numbers at Chennai's Marina Beach garner support through social media. pic.twitter.com/1Ohup6on3I— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week