Jallikattu Ban Live: Protests Across Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam to meet Modi

Event Highlights
Pro-Jallikattu protesters continue to stage demonstrations for the third consecutive day at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding that the ban on the bull taming sport be removed and a strict action be taken against animal rights group PETA.
The protesters have gathered on the streets of old Mahabalipuram in Chennai, and also in Madurai.
Besides the protesters have also sought the state government's assistance for a special ordinance to allow the sport to be held.
Also Read: Former CJI and Judges Believe Chennai Protests Can Have Bearing on Jallikattu Case
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister O Paneerselvam is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.
Also Read: Social Media Played Key Role in Coordinating Jallikattu Stir
The Tamil Nadu CM on Wednesday assured the protesters that the state government would continue to make all efforts to conduct Jallikattu.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Delhi: Youth activists protest outside Tamil Nadu House in support of the bull taming sport #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/2wlZ0DJ4Kk— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss seeks an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on #Jalikattu issue.— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
'Why should a foreign agency say that #JalliKattu should be banned' @KrisSrikkanth to @Zakka_Jacob on #IndiaAt9 pic.twitter.com/0tPcBk4vTm— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 18, 2017
.@KrisSrikkanth sings the famous song on #JalliKattu by @superstarrajini , #MurattuKaalai.#IndiaAt9 with @Zakka_Jacob pic.twitter.com/Ag8YakwKNw— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 18, 2017
Huge respect to all the students,who r protesting for our Thamizh identity with peace dignity n true emotions on d roads #Jallikattuprotest pic.twitter.com/zEuSGiLACS— DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) January 18, 2017
#Jallikattu supporters in large numbers at Chennai's Marina Beach garner support through social media. pic.twitter.com/1Ohup6on3I— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week