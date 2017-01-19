Jallikattu Ban Live: Protests Across Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam to meet Modi

Pro-Jallikattu protesters continue to stage demonstrations for the third consecutive day at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding that the ban on the bull taming sport be removed and a strict action be taken against animal rights group PETA.

The protesters have gathered on the streets of old Mahabalipuram in Chennai, and also in Madurai.

Besides the protesters have also sought the state government's assistance for a special ordinance to allow the sport to be held.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister O Paneerselvam is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

The Tamil Nadu CM on Wednesday assured the protesters that the state government would continue to make all efforts to conduct Jallikattu.

