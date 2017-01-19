LIVE NOW
Jallikattu Ban Live: Protests Across Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam to meet Modi

News18.com | January 19, 2017, 10:13 AM IST
Event Highlights

Pro-Jallikattu protesters continue to stage demonstrations for the third consecutive day at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding that the ban on the bull taming sport be removed and a strict action be taken against animal rights group PETA.

The protesters have gathered on the streets of old Mahabalipuram in Chennai, and also in Madurai.

Besides the protesters have also sought the state government's assistance for a special ordinance to allow the sport to be held.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister O Paneerselvam is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

The Tamil Nadu CM on Wednesday assured the protesters that the state government would continue to make all efforts to conduct Jallikattu.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jan 19, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

Police deployed in strength to ensure no disruption of traffic at the venue of agitation in Pudducherry


Jan 19, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Jallikattu is an ancient and time honoured tradition of Tamils and should never be banned: Students


Jan 19, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

Jallikattu ban: Students of various educational institutions including professional colleges in Puducherry abstain from classes today


Jan 19, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

Pro-Jallikattu protesters block Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai


Jan 19, 2017 9:59 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam meeting pm 10:30 am and will address media around 11:30am


Jan 19, 2017 9:54 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 9:49 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Police try to clear Old Mahabalipuram Road of protesters in Chennai


Jan 19, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

Protesters hoot and whistle at Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai, say they will not give up their tradition


Jan 19, 2017 9:37 am (IST)

Let the SC verdict come first and then we can move further in this direction: Environment Minister Anil Dave 


Jan 19, 2017 9:35 am (IST)
 

Jallikattu protests continue for third consecutive day at Marina Beach in Chennai


Jan 19, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 9:22 am (IST)

Tamil groups to protest at Jantar mantar today over Jallikattu ban


Jan 19, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

Pro-Jallikattu protesters say it's a matter of Tamil Pride 


Jan 19, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

Bulls are tortured via Jallikattu, argues anti-Jallikattu camp


Jan 19, 2017 9:09 am (IST)

Sasikala calls for special Assembly session later this week over Jallikattu ban


Jan 19, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 9:03 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 8:43 am (IST)

Jan 19, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

Protesters at Marina Beach demand banning animal rights organization PETA


Jan 19, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu CM O Paneerselvam heads to Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi 


Jan 19, 2017 8:31 am (IST)
Jallikattu Ban: Panneerselvam to Call on PM Today as Protests Intensify
Jan 19, 2017 8:30 am (IST)
Former CJI and Judges Believe Jallikattu Protests Could 'Influence' SC Verdict

