Jallikattu Ban Live: SC Agrees to Postpone Order For a Week on Centre's Request

As protests continue at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding removal of Jallikattu ban, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to Centre's request to postpone bull fight order for a week.

Earlier on Thursday, singer and music composer AR Rahman tweeted that he will fast in support of Jallikattu.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has said the Tamil Nadu government has the power to enact a law to treat Jallikattu as a traditional sport.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister deferred his return to Chennai and held consultations with legal experts.