Jallikattu Ban Live: SC Agrees to Postpone Order For a Week on Centre's Request

News18.com | January 20, 2017, 11:11 AM IST
As protests continue at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding removal of Jallikattu ban, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to Centre's request to postpone bull fight order for a week.

Earlier on Thursday, singer and music composer AR Rahman tweeted that he will fast in support of Jallikattu.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has said the Tamil Nadu government has the power to enact a law to treat Jallikattu as a traditional sport.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister deferred his return to Chennai and held consultations with legal experts.

Jan 20, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

CNN-News18's Zaka Jacob talks to protesters at Marina Beach as demonstrators hail SC decision to postpone Jallikattu order 


Jan 20, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

Actor Rajnikanth expected to join the protest by member of South Indian artists association in support of Jallikattu


Jan 20, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

Protesters at Marina Beach get louder, shout slogans in support of Jallikattu 


Jan 20, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

Congress leader Shehzad Poonawala: Tamil culture is not part of RSS culture


Jan 20, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

SC agrees to Centre's request to postponed order on Jallikattu ban for a week


Jan 20, 2017 10:51 am (IST)
 The Centre and the Tamil Nadu government are in talks to find a way out
on Jallikattu issue,AG Mukul Rohatgi tells SC 


Jan 20, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

 Neither me nor anyone in my family a member of PETA and I regret "best vegetarian award" given to me by PETA: Dhanush issues statement


Jan 20, 2017 10:45 am (IST)

Shehzad Poonawala: This is cultural terrorism against people of Tamil Nadu


Jan 20, 2017 10:45 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 10:33 am (IST)

Stalin taken into preventive custody


Jan 20, 2017 10:13 am (IST)

DMK leader Kanimozhi to CNN-News18:  Let's see what decison comes on Jallikattu


Jan 20, 2017 10:06 am (IST)



Jan 20, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

PETA should not interfere in our affairs: Pon Radhakrishnan to CNN-News 18


Jan 20, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

TN BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan to CNN-News18

Our PM gave permission last year on Jan 7th to conduct Jalikkattu: Pon Radhakrishnan


Jan 20, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

DMK leaders Stalin and Kanimozi join protest


Jan 20, 2017 9:42 am (IST)

Will meet Environment Minister Anil Dave, says TN BJP leader, Pon Radhakrishnan


Jan 20, 2017 9:39 am (IST)

DMK protesters break police barriers in Mambalam 


Jan 20, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 9:35 am (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 9:34 am (IST)

DMK protesters clash with Tamil Nadu police


Jan 20, 2017 9:32 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 9:30 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 9:22 am (IST)

DMK leader MK Stalin protest at Egmore Railway Station 


Jan 20, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

Let's not kill the enthusiasm in the name of strict regulation, protester tells CNN-News18


Jan 20, 2017 9:15 am (IST)

200-300 drivers are off duty today to protest against ban on Jallikattu: Ramesh Selvam,TN Taxi Driver Association 


Jan 20, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

There was a late night meeting in Law ministry to fine tune the draft ordinanace that TN CM had submitted to centre


Jan 20, 2017 9:13 am (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 9:12 am (IST)

Protesters say no place for politicians at protest site, CNN-News18's Jude Sannith talks to demonstrators 


Jan 20, 2017 9:10 am (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 8:59 am (IST)

TN CM O Paneerselvam leaves for airport from Tamil Nadu Bhavan in Delhi, expected to reach Chennai by 12 noon


Jan 20, 2017 8:39 am (IST)

Have called an emergency meeting: TN CM


Jan 20, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

TN CM requests people to cease their protest for a while as his government is working for a solution in this regard


Jan 20, 2017 8:37 am (IST)

Members of South Indian Artists association, Nadigar Sangam to come out in support of Jallikattu today, AR Rahman will also be present at the protest Venue


Jan 20, 2017 8:34 am (IST)

Autos, buses will remain off roads over Jallikattu protest


Jan 20, 2017 8:34 am (IST)

DMK to hold rail roko in Tamil Nadu 


Jan 20, 2017 8:13 am (IST)

Centre hasn't sought my opinion yet: AG Mukul Rohatgi


Jan 20, 2017 8:11 am (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 8:09 am (IST)

The youth engaged in the protest demanding Jallikattu at Marina have maintained extraordinary calm and peace for the past few days: Chennai city police statement on Facebook 


Jan 20, 2017 7:58 am (IST)
