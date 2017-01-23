Jallikattu Ban Live: Tamil Nadu Police Clear Protesters From Marina Beach

Event Highlights
Chennai: Almost seven days after the Jallikattu protests began at Marina beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Police have clearing the crowd from the protest site ahead of the session by the Tamil Nadu where the AIADMK government is set to move a bill to replace the ordinance for the conduct of the bull taming sport.
The protesters at the Marina beach are demanding a permanent lifting of the ban on Jallikattu.
Jallikattu activists on Sunday had appealed to protesters to leave the Marina Beach after the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance allowing Jallikattu to take place.
Stay tuned for live updates:
A. Saravanan, DMK Spokesperson to CNN-News18
- It is highly condemnable that the police are using this coercive step and violent methods to evict people there, this momentum was allowed to build with support from the government and now they have failed to convince the people, they have failed to communicate their intention, there is a trust deficit that is the whole problem
- Earlier they made promises but couldn’t fulfill, but the fact of is that this is the first step, protesters are unwilling to believe the CM because of failing to fulfill their promises
- The crowd is no way affecting the assembly or laying any siege, emotions are running high and that’s the only problem, this govt has done nothing to bring down their temper and emotions, right step was not taken in this direction
Fishermen come out in support of the protesters at Chennai's Marina Beach #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/O51vPseSq1— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
We urge all students to kindly support us, we are not a separate country but a state of India. Police beating us: Protester,Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/35BxuJBHKm— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Protesters at Chennai's Marina Beach refuse to move away from the site #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/MH2R8HCYPJ— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
#Jallikattu supporters gather in Madurai's Tamukkam, demand a permanent solution pic.twitter.com/0iqF2XcVFW— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Heavy police force deployment near Chennai's Marina Beach #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/PXAnRhjVLp— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Police partially clear Chennai's Marina Beach, protesters forcefully evicted #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/hS1XqzZNGC— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Routes leading to Chennai's Marina Beach closed, barricading put up by police to prevent people from assembling there. #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/X9z9kd3VlJ— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Protesters sing national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' as police try to remove them from Chennai's Marina Beach #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/qZWqsOl4rI— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Police at Chennai's Marina Beach begin removing protesters forcefully #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/xZyrWNucX9— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
#WATCH: Police trying to forcefully evict protesters from Chennai's Marina Beach #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/Zc1tVs8Dbh— ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017
Police to protestors
- It’s wrong that ordinance will dissolve after 6 months, fact is that after introduction of ordinance, it will be introduced in assembly, says Police
- It will be introduced and regularised, now itself the law is in act. Ordinance is for jallikattu permanent solution says police
- Supreme Court stayed Jallikattu so lawmakers got ordinance. Bull removed from exhibition animal list according to ordinance so no stay for Jallikattu: Police
- Your goal is achieved, says police requesting Marina Beach protesters to end and move
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week