Jallikattu Ban Live: Tamil Nadu Police Clear Protesters From Marina Beach

Chennai: Almost seven days after the Jallikattu protests began at Marina beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Police have clearing the crowd from the protest site ahead of the session by the Tamil Nadu where the AIADMK government is set to move a bill to replace the ordinance for the conduct of the bull taming sport.

The protesters at the Marina beach are demanding a permanent lifting of the ban on Jallikattu.

Jallikattu activists on Sunday had appealed to protesters to leave the Marina Beach after the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance allowing Jallikattu to take place.

