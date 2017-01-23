LIVE NOW
Jallikattu Ban Live: Tamil Nadu Police Clear Protesters From Marina Beach

News18.com | January 23, 2017, 8:04 AM IST
Chennai: Almost seven days after the Jallikattu protests began at Marina beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Police have clearing the crowd from the protest site ahead of the session by the Tamil Nadu where the AIADMK government is set to move a bill to replace the ordinance for the conduct of the bull taming sport.

The protesters at the Marina beach are demanding a permanent lifting of the ban on Jallikattu.

Jallikattu activists on Sunday had appealed to protesters to leave the Marina Beach after the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance allowing Jallikattu to take place.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jan 23, 2017 8:40 am (IST)

A. Saravanan, DMK Spokesperson to CNN-News18

- It is highly condemnable that the police are using this coercive step and violent methods to evict people there, this momentum was allowed to build with support from the government and now they have failed to convince the people, they have failed to communicate their intention, there is a trust deficit  that is the whole problem
 

- Earlier they made promises but couldn’t fulfill, but the fact of is that this is the first step, protesters are unwilling to believe the CM because of failing to fulfill their promises
 

- The crowd is no way affecting the assembly or laying any siege, emotions are running high and that’s the only problem, this govt has done nothing to bring down their temper and emotions, right step was not taken in this direction


Jan 23, 2017 8:29 am (IST)

Peaceful movement seems to have taken a violent turn 


Jan 23, 2017 8:28 am (IST)

Protesters are demanding a permanent solution over the issue


Jan 23, 2017 8:27 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu police continue to forcibly evict protesters


Jan 23, 2017 8:19 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 8:05 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 8:01 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 8:01 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu government likely to table bill today


Jan 23, 2017 8:00 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 8:00 am (IST)

Protester from Marina Beach: Police doesn't have basic knowledge of crowd management.


Jan 23, 2017 7:58 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:58 am (IST)

Protest being held in Madurai's Alanganallur, protesters seek a permanent solution for organising Jallikattu


Jan 23, 2017 7:57 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:55 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:50 am (IST)



Jan 23, 2017 7:49 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:49 am (IST)

Protesters sing national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' as police try to remove them from Chennai's Marina Beach Jallikattu (ANI)


Jan 23, 2017 7:48 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:47 am (IST)

Protesters at Chennai's Marina Beach say they believe in police but they need time to discuss about the ordinance, demand half day time (ANI)


Jan 23, 2017 7:45 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:45 am (IST)

 

Chennai: Protesters threaten police, saying that they will commit suicide at Marina beach if forcefully removed from the site. (Source ANI )


Jan 23, 2017 7:44 am (IST)

Police to protestors

- It’s wrong that ordinance will dissolve after 6 months, fact is that after introduction of ordinance, it will be introduced in assembly, says Police
 

- It will be introduced and regularised, now itself the law is in act. Ordinance is for jallikattu permanent solution says police
 

- Supreme Court stayed Jallikattu so lawmakers got ordinance. Bull removed from exhibition animal list according to ordinance so no stay for Jallikattu: Police
 

- Your goal is achieved, says police requesting Marina Beach protesters to end and move

 


Jan 23, 2017 7:44 am (IST)
Riding on Ordinance, Jallikattu Makes Bloody return; Protesters Stand Ground
Jan 23, 2017 7:42 am (IST)

 

Tamil Nadu police confront protesters, forcibly evict them from Marina beach


Jan 23, 2017 7:41 am (IST)

Protesters raise slogans against the government


Jan 23, 2017 7:41 am (IST)

Protesters being evicted at Marina beach


Jan 23, 2017 7:40 am (IST)

Heavy police force deployed at Chennai's Marina Beach, talks on between police and protesters 


Jan 23, 2017 7:40 am (IST)

The protesters at the Marina beach are demanding a permanent lifting of the ban on Jallikattu


