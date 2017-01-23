Jallikattu Bill Cruises Through Assembly, Bull-taming Sport now Legal in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously passed an amendment bill that allows Jallikattu to be conducted across the state even as protests in favour of the bull-taming sport turned violent in several parts of the state, including capital Chennai.

Replacing an ordinance promulgated two days ago to allow Jallikattu, the Bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 was unanimously adopted by the House after members of all parties spoke welcoming the legislative initiative.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment), Act, 2017 was tabled by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and adopted by voice vote.

It was deemed to have come into effect on the day the Ordinance was issued, January 21, 2017.

The government had promulgated the Ordinance in a bid to defuse the raging protests across the state, especially at the Marina Beach, by students and others, demanding lifting of the ban on Jallikattu.

The Bill defines Jallikattu as an event involving bulls conducted with a view to following tradition and culture from January to May and it includes similar events like 'Manjuviratu', 'Vadamadu' and 'Erudhuvidum' festivals.

The Bill said, considering the vital role of Jallikattu in preserving and promoting tradition and culture among people and also in view of ensuring the survival and continuance of native breeds of bulls, the "Government of Tamil Nadu has decided to exempt Jallikattu from the provisions of the PCA Act".

Earlier in the day, police fired teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge at some places as sections of protesters, removed from Marina in an early morning crackdown, pelted stones. The agitators went on a rampage, setting vehicles on fire at a few places, including in front of Ice House Police Station near the beach.

While vehicles were gutted, the front portion of the station and the name board were damaged in the fire. Similarly, vehicles, including cars, were set on fire by unidentified persons near Nadukuppam.

Protesting the police action at Marina, hundreds of people blocked roads and staged sit-ins in several areas, including Triplicane, Teynampet, Kilpauk and T Nagar, causing severe hardship to morning office goers.

Vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt on several arterial roads and junctions such as Anna Salai and Gemini Flyover in the heart of the city besides the IT corridor.

While most protesters were removed from Marina beach, a section of them refused to go and rushed too close to the shore. When police tried to evict them, they threatened to jump into the sea.

Police said protesters threw sand and water packets at them at the beach area and as a result they had to use "mild force".

(With agency inputs)