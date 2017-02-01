Jallikattu Bill Receives President's Nod; TN CM Thanks PM for Support

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday said the Bill to replace an ordinance for the conduct of Jallikattu has received President Pranab Mukherjee's assent and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in enabling the bull taming sport to be held in the state.

In a letter to Modi, Panneerselvam recalled his government had initially promulgated an ordinance and later replaced it with a bill passed unanimously by the state assembly.

The Bill was 'reserved' for the President's assent by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and it "has received the Hon'ble President's assent on 31.1.2017," he said.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Tamil Nadu, I thank you for all your support and assistance in enabling Jallikattu to be held in Tamil Nadu once again, upholding the culture and tradition of the people of Tamil Nadu," he said in the letter.