LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Jallikattu Live: Bill Cruises Through House, Bull-taming Sport now Legal in Tamil Nadu

News18.com | January 23, 2017, 7:31 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The Jallikattu Bill, tabled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, has been passed unanimously by the Assembly on a day when protests took a violent turn.

After six days of peaceful protests, pro-Jallikattu demonstrations at Chennai’s Marina Beach turned violent when police tried to evict protesters from the area. Several vehicles and the city’s Ice House Police Station were set on fire allegedly by protesters.

The protesters want a permanent change in law to replace the Ordinance promulgated by the Governor on Saturday and have refused to abandon post till then.

The Centre said it was monitoring the situation and that forces were on standby.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jan 23, 2017 6:57 pm (IST)

I appeal to students not to let this movement go in the hands of anti-social elements, said Sri Sri Ravishankar.


Jan 23, 2017 6:56 pm (IST)

Jallikattu bill passed in Assembly, it's people's victory. Protest should end with celebration, said Sri Sri Ravishankar.


Jan 23, 2017 6:40 pm (IST)


Policemen lathicharge the protestors, who were holding a protest demanding permanent solution to hold Jallikattu, in Coimbatore on Jan 23.


Jan 23, 2017 6:19 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 6:19 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 5:57 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 5:36 pm (IST)

"I am deeply disturbed by today's event. Let's wait for good things to happen. Let govt do its work. We should respect it and let them do their work," said Rajinikanth in a letter he tweeted.



Jan 23, 2017 5:33 pm (IST)

A man from Bengaluru has reportedly abondoned his wife to participate in Jallikattu. According to local media, he has gone to Tamil Nadu and his wife has lodged a complaint with the police.


Jan 23, 2017 5:28 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Guidelines For Holding Jallikattu
Jan 23, 2017 5:27 pm (IST)

DMK's MK Stalin welcomed the passing of the bill.


Jan 23, 2017 5:26 pm (IST)

The bill was passed unanimously


Jan 23, 2017 5:12 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam tables Jallikattu bill in state Assembly


Jan 23, 2017 3:40 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 3:39 pm (IST)

Sri Sri Ravishankar to CNN-News18:
 

I appeal to the protesters, please do not stay there and support the anti-national and anti-social elements. Maintain peace. 


Jan 23, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)

Violence at student organisations' protest in Coimbatore's Gandhipuram Junction; 5 students injured, 1 critical (ANI)


Jan 23, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)



Jan 23, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)

When students were talking, some people started talking about irrelevant issues. I said, this has always been about jallikattu and nothing else. I have spoken at this place.. an asked the CM to take action. Now the CM has taken action and sure we should all hold campaigns for what we believe in. But remember there are students who need to go back to their studies.. Even children are here. You can't keep taking this on as it is slowly turning into something else. I understand people want to see a copy of the signed legislation, as signed by Governor.. But some people are  talking totally irrelevant issues-  Raghava Lawrence


Jan 23, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)

Students started coming in droves. Lakhs of them. Our demand was simply to hold jallikattu. So we hav told govt we will fast for it. It wil be totally peaceful. All seven days we have done a great protest..All for jallikattu.. It was all under control until it was about students. I wasn't well yesterday and had gone to the hospital. When I got up at 6, sudden violence erupted this morning.. I left the hospital immediately without even informing the doctors. I wanted to tell students when I realized that the governor signed the ordinance. I told peopl we should celebrate. A 500 kg cake was ordered and since governor has signed, we know that the decision is here to stay. 


Jan 23, 2017 2:50 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ: Bill to Replace Jallikattu Ordinance to be Placed in Assembly: TN Governor
Jan 23, 2017 2:18 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)

Venkaiah Naidu on Jallikattu Protests:
 

- I hope everybody will understand and end the protest
 

- Parties should stop politicising the issue
 

- Some political parties trying to take advantage of jallikattu protests and trying to create anti-Centre sentiments


Jan 23, 2017 1:57 pm (IST)

Balaji Patturaj, RJ to CNN-News18:


- We got what we wanted, its an example for the country. But whatever is happening from morning is not right.


- It’s a request, please do not do anything that hurts the students.


- Police was cooperative from so many days, they should end it in the same way. We never expected it to end in this way, we are hurt, every celebrity who supported the protest is hurt.


Jan 23, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)

Section 144 has been imposed in Madurai's Alanganallur


Jan 23, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)



Jan 23, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu Govt Ordinance copy pointers:
 

- In ordinance to amend the prevention of cruelty to animals act, 1960 so as to preserve the cultural heritage of the state of Tamil Naduand to ensure the survival and well being of the native breed of bulls.


- The govt of Tamil Nadu have decided to exempt the conduct of "Jallikattu" from the provision of the said Central Act 59 of 1960.


- Accordingly the govt have decided to amend the said Central Act 59 of 1960 in its application to the state of Tamil NAdu. 28-A.


- Saving in respect of Jallikattu nothing contain in this act shall apply to Jallikattu conducted to follow and promote tradition and culture and such conduct of Jallikattu shall not be an offence under this act.


Jan 23, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 1:14 pm (IST)

Government to move bill to replace Jallikattu ordinance in TN Assembly this evening: Speaker P Dhanapal


Jan 23, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

Special Assembly session for Jallikattu at 5pm to table the ordinance


Jan 23, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)



Jan 23, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

Protesters allege stone pelting and lathi charge by Police in Alanganallur. Violence in Theni too.


Jan 23, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

- 20 officials injured at the protest near Ice House police station.


- Vehicle set on fire at ICE house police station


Jan 23, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 11:56 am (IST)



Jan 23, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

Police detain more than 100 protesting students near Meenakshi Hall in Coimbatore


Jan 23, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

The state Govt has totally mismanaged the situation and have failed to engage with students: MK Stalin on Jallikattu crack down 


Jan 23, 2017 10:36 am (IST)

TN Police on crackdown:
 

We are talking to the protesters and trying to convince them. Proper time has been given to the protesters.


Jan 23, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

Kanimozhi, DMK Leader to CNN-News18:

- We are opposing governor speech


- Government today's action against students is very wrong. They were protesting very peacefully
 

- DMK has never walked out of peoples' issues we want permanent solution


- We want permanent solution. There are so many issues, whole state is under drought nothing has been addressed


Jan 23, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

A Saravanan, DMK Spokesperson: DMK walks out of Tamil Nadu Assembly boycotting government's address inside Assembly.


Jan 23, 2017 10:25 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 10:13 am (IST)

DMK walks out from the Assembly as Tamil Nadu Governor speaks


Jan 23, 2017 10:12 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu Assembly session begins, Jallikattu bill to be tabled today (ANI)


Jan 23, 2017 9:59 am (IST)

K. Pandiarajan, School Education Minister, Tamil Nadu to CNN-News18:
 

- It is clearly victory of the youth. 5 of the main agitators appealed to everyone to stop protesting


- We can’t be a party to miscreants to create mess


- No crackdown today. People have been peacefully demobelised from there


- People are moving out of the protest. we are tackling people who are doing anti-national protests. No body will allow anti national protests
 

- We will quickly pass the amendment in Assembly today. We request DMK to support us. Come to Assembly at 10 am and pass this peacefully


Jan 23, 2017 9:44 am (IST)



Jan 23, 2017 9:43 am (IST)

Subramanian Swamy on Jallikattu crackdown:   


- I welcome it, Lathi charge only happens when people refuse to listen


- People are saying that law is temporary but I want to ask all of them that how can law be temporary


- It is very serious because the person who started the protest is moving away. They are displaying photograph Osama Bin laden, Pravakaran like illiterates


- Central govt did the right thing by removing the protestors


- In Jallikattu no bull has died out of cruelty


Jan 23, 2017 9:31 am (IST)



Jan 23, 2017 9:08 am (IST)

Police forcefully evict protesters assembled at Coimbatore's VOC Ground 


Jan 23, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

Balakumar Somu founder Arham Foundation to CNN-News18:
 

- Our youngsters here have been doing a peaceful protest without any untoward incident. We are really grateful to the supporters worldwide because we have been supported from almost every country
 

- I appeal to all my dear friends to please heed the call of the leaders and graciously exit
 

- We should understand that the govt has already taken a solution and we have an ordinance, which is righteous. So we have literally saved Jallikattu for now.


-Today they will pass it in the Assembly and with the presidential assent


- This is a great achievement and they should be relishing this


Jan 23, 2017 8:56 am (IST)

RK Radhakrishnan, Sr. Deputy Editor, Frontline to CNN-News18:
 

- Teenagers, youth were not correct continuing the protest after an ordinance has been passed but the govt is exactly acting like a reckless teenager


- Every single day of this protest was a non-violent one, there has been absolutely no incidence of rowdisim or hooliganism. But when you have a CM who is not elected as per the will of the people, when you have a ruling party general secretary who has been elected by a coterie of powermongers this is what happens. 


Jan 23, 2017 8:44 am (IST)

Road next to Marina Beach cleared
 

Crackdown ahead of  Assembly session
 

Barricades on routes to Assembly
 

Police clear Kamarajar Promenade 

 


Jan 23, 2017 8:40 am (IST)

A. Saravanan, DMK Spokesperson to CNN-News18

- It is highly condemnable that the police are using this coercive step and violent methods to evict people there, this momentum was allowed to build with support from the government and now they have failed to convince the people, they have failed to communicate their intention, there is a trust deficit  that is the whole problem
 

- Earlier they made promises but couldn’t fulfill, but the fact of is that this is the first step, protesters are unwilling to believe the CM because of failing to fulfill their promises
 

- The crowd is no way affecting the assembly or laying any siege, emotions are running high and that’s the only problem, this govt has done nothing to bring down their temper and emotions, right step was not taken in this direction


Jan 23, 2017 8:29 am (IST)

Peaceful movement seems to have taken a violent turn 


Jan 23, 2017 8:28 am (IST)

Protesters are demanding a permanent solution over the issue


Jan 23, 2017 8:27 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu police continue to forcibly evict protesters


Jan 23, 2017 8:19 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 8:05 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 8:01 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 8:01 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu government likely to table bill today


Jan 23, 2017 8:00 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 8:00 am (IST)

Protester from Marina Beach: Police doesn't have basic knowledge of crowd management.


Jan 23, 2017 7:58 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:58 am (IST)

Protest being held in Madurai's Alanganallur, protesters seek a permanent solution for organising Jallikattu


Jan 23, 2017 7:57 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:55 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:50 am (IST)



Jan 23, 2017 7:49 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:49 am (IST)

Protesters sing national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' as police try to remove them from Chennai's Marina Beach Jallikattu (ANI)


Jan 23, 2017 7:48 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:47 am (IST)

Protesters at Chennai's Marina Beach say they believe in police but they need time to discuss about the ordinance, demand half day time (ANI)


Jan 23, 2017 7:45 am (IST)

Jan 23, 2017 7:45 am (IST)

 

Chennai: Protesters threaten police, saying that they will commit suicide at Marina beach if forcefully removed from the site. (Source ANI )


Jan 23, 2017 7:44 am (IST)

Police to protestors

- It’s wrong that ordinance will dissolve after 6 months, fact is that after introduction of ordinance, it will be introduced in assembly, says Police
 

- It will be introduced and regularised, now itself the law is in act. Ordinance is for jallikattu permanent solution says police
 

- Supreme Court stayed Jallikattu so lawmakers got ordinance. Bull removed from exhibition animal list according to ordinance so no stay for Jallikattu: Police
 

- Your goal is achieved, says police requesting Marina Beach protesters to end and move

 


Jan 23, 2017 7:44 am (IST)
Riding on Ordinance, Jallikattu Makes Bloody return; Protesters Stand Ground
Jan 23, 2017 7:42 am (IST)

 

Tamil Nadu police confront protesters, forcibly evict them from Marina beach


Jan 23, 2017 7:41 am (IST)

Protesters raise slogans against the government


Jan 23, 2017 7:41 am (IST)

Protesters being evicted at Marina beach


Jan 23, 2017 7:40 am (IST)

Heavy police force deployed at Chennai's Marina Beach, talks on between police and protesters 


Jan 23, 2017 7:40 am (IST)

The protesters at the Marina beach are demanding a permanent lifting of the ban on Jallikattu


Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.