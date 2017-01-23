Jallikattu Live: Bill Cruises Through House, Bull-taming Sport now Legal in Tamil Nadu

The Jallikattu Bill, tabled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, has been passed unanimously by the Assembly on a day when protests took a violent turn.

After six days of peaceful protests, pro-Jallikattu demonstrations at Chennai’s Marina Beach turned violent when police tried to evict protesters from the area. Several vehicles and the city’s Ice House Police Station were set on fire allegedly by protesters.

The protesters want a permanent change in law to replace the Ordinance promulgated by the Governor on Saturday and have refused to abandon post till then.

The Centre said it was monitoring the situation and that forces were on standby.

