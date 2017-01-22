LIVE NOW
Jallikattu Live: 100 Bulls, 500 Bull Tamers Take Party in Tiruchy Event

News18.com | January 22, 2017, 12:18 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, urging it not to pass any order on the Jallikattu Ordinance promulgated on Saturday without hearing its arguments first.

The bull-taming sport has been organised in several parts of the state following the Ordinance, with Chief Minister O Panneerselvam set to inaugurate one such event in Dindigul. Ministers will inaugurate such events in their respective districts.

However, one of the Jallikattu events in Madurai district has been called off.

In Chennai’s Marina Beach, meanwhile, protesters have refused to end demonstrations, demanding a permanent solution to the issue.

Stay tuned for more LIVE updates

Jan 22, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

The venue for a Jallikattu event in Madurai’s Alanganallur wears a deserted look as organisers have called it off demanding a permanent change in law. Seen here is the Vaadi Vaasal (small gate) where the bull is housed before being released for the event. (Photo: KB Umesh Kumar/News18)


Jan 22, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)

If demonetisation can happen overnight, why can't Jallikattu, asks protester in Chennai



Jan 22, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

Officials in Madurai’s Alanganallur are trying to pacify Jallikattu organisers, who demand a permanent change in law.


Jan 22, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 11:47 am (IST)

'Manjuvirattu', another form of Jallikattu, has reportedly been held in villages in Dharmpauri district.



Jan 22, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

The bull-taming sport has begun at Manapparai in Tiruchirappali district with thousands witnessing the event 


Jan 22, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

If any aggrieved party comes to the Supreme Court, the top court should hear the state government before passing any order, ANI quotes lawyer R Raman, intervener in the Jallikattu case, as saying


Jan 22, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Jallikattu events have begun in some parts of Tamil Nadu, says PTI


Jan 22, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary talks to Chief Minster Panneerselvam, suggests inviting protesters who have refused to end demonstrations for “final talks”


Jan 22, 2017 9:36 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu government files caveat in Supreme Court, urges it not to pass any order on Jallikattu ordinance without hearing them. We filed the caveat in the Supreme Court on Saturday asking for the state government to be heard in case anyone challenges the Ordinance allowing Jallikattu, says Tamil Nadu government's standing counsel Yogesh Kanna


Jan 22, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Chennai's Marina Beach witnesses sea of protesters for the sixth consecutive day. Protesters have refused to abandon post, demanding a permanent solution since the Ordinance will lapse in six months


Jan 22, 2017 9:08 am (IST)

Since there has been no breakthrough in talks with protesters in Alanganallur, the Jallikattu event to be inaugurated by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been shifted to Dindigul. One of the Jallikattu events organised in Madurai has been called off.


Jan 22, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

After Marina Beach, locals in Madurai go on protest demanding permanent solution to the issue


Jan 22, 2017 9:03 am (IST)

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to Jallikattu


Jan 22, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday approved an Ordinance on Jallikattu, paving the way for the bull-taming sport to be held in the southern state


