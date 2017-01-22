Jallikattu Live: 100 Bulls, 500 Bull Tamers Take Party in Tiruchy Event

Event Highlights
The Tamil Nadu government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, urging it not to pass any order on the Jallikattu Ordinance promulgated on Saturday without hearing its arguments first.
The bull-taming sport has been organised in several parts of the state following the Ordinance, with Chief Minister O Panneerselvam set to inaugurate one such event in Dindigul. Ministers will inaugurate such events in their respective districts.
However, one of the Jallikattu events in Madurai district has been called off.
In Chennai’s Marina Beach, meanwhile, protesters have refused to end demonstrations, demanding a permanent solution to the issue.
Jallikattu organized in Manaparai's Pudupatti village Trichy, 100 bulls and more than 500 bull tamers participate.— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 22, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Rekla (ox-cart) race organized in Coimbatore, state Minister SP Velumani flags off the event. pic.twitter.com/L99NYvpN4v— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Alanganallur (Madurai): Barricading at the entry point of the village outside the venue of #jallikattu event pic.twitter.com/WIEyyTbXAV— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Chennai: Protesters make sand art in support of #Jallikattu at Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/kuwaVbU0MC— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Welcome the initiatives taken by state govt & support of centre on #jallikattu,as it is connected with the faith of ppl of TN: Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/FNY7IY7GkS— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Tamil Nadu government files caveat in Supreme Court, urges it not to pass any order on Jallikattu ordinance without hearing them. We filed the caveat in the Supreme Court on Saturday asking for the state government to be heard in case anyone challenges the Ordinance allowing Jallikattu, says Tamil Nadu government's standing counsel Yogesh Kanna
Alanganallur (Madurai, Tamil Nadu): Visual of 'vadi vasal', an entry gate from where the bulls will be released on the arena. pic.twitter.com/96H1gPvqGK— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
We want a permanent solution, the one we have got now is temporary. We won't let #Jallikattu happen today: Local, Alanganallur (Madurai) pic.twitter.com/Pn9vQVLeDl— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Locals in Madurai's Alanganallur sit in protest, demand a permanent solution for #Jallikattu issue. pic.twitter.com/jgghJVque4— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
