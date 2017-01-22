Jallikattu Live: CM Faces Protesters Ire in Madurai, Forced to Return

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, urging it not to pass any order on the Jallikattu Ordinance promulgated on Saturday without hearing its arguments first.

The bull-taming sport has been organised in several parts of the state following the Ordinance, with Chief Minister O Panneerselvam set to inaugurate one such event in Dindigul. Ministers will inaugurate such events in their respective districts.

However, one of the Jallikattu events in Madurai district has been called off.

In Chennai’s Marina Beach, meanwhile, protesters have refused to end demonstrations, demanding a permanent solution to the issue.

Stay tuned for more LIVE updates