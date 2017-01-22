Jallikattu Live: CM Faces Protesters Ire in Madurai, Forced to Return

Event Highlights
The Tamil Nadu government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, urging it not to pass any order on the Jallikattu Ordinance promulgated on Saturday without hearing its arguments first.
The bull-taming sport has been organised in several parts of the state following the Ordinance, with Chief Minister O Panneerselvam set to inaugurate one such event in Dindigul. Ministers will inaugurate such events in their respective districts.
However, one of the Jallikattu events in Madurai district has been called off.
In Chennai’s Marina Beach, meanwhile, protesters have refused to end demonstrations, demanding a permanent solution to the issue.
Stay tuned for more LIVE updates
Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Sri Lankan refugees stage protest in support of #jallikattu in Rameswaram refugee camp pic.twitter.com/uxu8eJfJEd— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Eight trains cancelled on 22.01.2017, Two trains cancelled on 23.01.2017 due to protest across the state #jallikattu— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Alanganallur (Madurai): Don't want a temporary relief, we need permanent solution.Want ban on PETA: Bharathi Kannamma,protester #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/r8z4A8b8GB— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Alanganallur (Madurai): Villagers stage a sit-in protest demanding a permanent solution for #Jallikattu issue. pic.twitter.com/DpSQ7XWbl9— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Alanganallur (Madurai): Villagers demanding a permanent solution for #jallikattu issue blocked roads leading to Alanganallur village pic.twitter.com/HH4ub7MDcP— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
#WATCH: #Jallikattu organized in Pudupatti village in Tiruchirappalli, 100 bulls and more than 500 bull tamers participate #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/G3SSBd7Ylq— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
All NGOs meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, CM assures permanent lift on Jallikattu Ban. pic.twitter.com/8o2xI7e8rY— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): #Jallikattu organized in Manaparai's Pudupatti village, 100 bulls and more than 500 bull tamers participate. pic.twitter.com/hL3UOhSj0r— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Enough security arrangements made for #Jallikattu, its being organised well across the state: Tamil Nadu CM— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Jallikattu organized in Manaparai's Pudupatti village Trichy, 100 bulls and more than 500 bull tamers participate.— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 22, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Rekla (ox-cart) race organized in Coimbatore, state Minister SP Velumani flags off the event. pic.twitter.com/L99NYvpN4v— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Alanganallur (Madurai): Barricading at the entry point of the village outside the venue of #jallikattu event pic.twitter.com/WIEyyTbXAV— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Chennai: Protesters make sand art in support of #Jallikattu at Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/kuwaVbU0MC— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Welcome the initiatives taken by state govt & support of centre on #jallikattu,as it is connected with the faith of ppl of TN: Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/FNY7IY7GkS— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Tamil Nadu government files caveat in Supreme Court, urges it not to pass any order on Jallikattu ordinance without hearing them. We filed the caveat in the Supreme Court on Saturday asking for the state government to be heard in case anyone challenges the Ordinance allowing Jallikattu, says Tamil Nadu government's standing counsel Yogesh Kanna
Alanganallur (Madurai, Tamil Nadu): Visual of 'vadi vasal', an entry gate from where the bulls will be released on the arena. pic.twitter.com/96H1gPvqGK— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
We want a permanent solution, the one we have got now is temporary. We won't let #Jallikattu happen today: Local, Alanganallur (Madurai) pic.twitter.com/Pn9vQVLeDl— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Locals in Madurai's Alanganallur sit in protest, demand a permanent solution for #Jallikattu issue. pic.twitter.com/jgghJVque4— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week