Jallikattu Live: CM Panneerselvam to Meet PM Modi, Seek Ordinance Tomorrow

Thousands of protesters, mostly youth, have gathered at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding the removal of ban on Jallikattu — Tamil Nadu's bull-taming sport after talks with the government officials failed on Tuesday.
AIADMK ministers met the protesters, who are also seeking action against animal rights group PETA, which advocates against Jallikattu.
Several celebrities, including actors Vijay and Suriya, and cricketer R Ashwin have spoken in favour of bringing the controversial sport back.
Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow to push for an ordinance to bring back Jallikattu.
Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam requests youth and protesters to give up their protest: AIADMK #jallikattu— ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017
Manu Sundaram, DMK has also appreciated the efforts of the youngsters and believes that the central government cannot ignore the mass protest and will be pressed into taking action.
He further said, "Students, young professionals and families have been protesting at the Marina Beach for two days straight. Thanks to them, Jallikattu issue is not forgotten even though Pongal has passed. I have no doubt that the state and union governments will be forced to take notice of sheer strength and tenacity of the support for Jallikattu."
Man buries himself in sand in support of #jallikattu on Marina beach in Chennai pic.twitter.com/JVB3qmsXkX— ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017
"It is not a political issue. Our ministers have already spoken with the protestors. Government will give a statement on the issue. Everyone wants Jallikattu to be conducted. We definitely want Jallaikattu to be conducted at Tamil Nadu. Even our late Chief Minister Amma wanted Jallikattu to be conducted. Our ministers, Pandiarajan and Jeyakumar have spoken to the protestors and will convey it to our chief minister. Government will take action because this is a people’s issue," says AIADMK spokeperson, C.R. Saraswathi.
Scenes of peaceful protest all around TN.Unity, peace and resolve will show our plea in the right light.#peacefulprotests #jallikattu— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 18, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Huge crowd at protest in support of #jallikattu in Chennai pic.twitter.com/Z0Jo6pYkxK— ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017
