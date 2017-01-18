Jallikattu Live: CM Panneerselvam to Meet PM Modi, Seek Ordinance Tomorrow

Thousands of protesters, mostly youth, have gathered at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding the removal of ban on Jallikattu — Tamil Nadu's bull-taming sport after talks with the government officials failed on Tuesday.

AIADMK ministers met the protesters, who are also seeking action against animal rights group PETA, which advocates against Jallikattu.

Several celebrities, including actors Vijay and Suriya, and cricketer R Ashwin have spoken in favour of bringing the controversial sport back.

Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow to push for an ordinance to bring back Jallikattu.

