Jallikattu Live: CM Panneerselvam to Meet PM Modi, Seek Ordinance Tomorrow

News18.com | January 18, 2017, 6:04 PM IST
Thousands of protesters, mostly youth, have gathered at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding the removal of ban on Jallikattu — Tamil Nadu's bull-taming sport after talks with the government officials failed on Tuesday.

AIADMK ministers met the protesters, who are also seeking action against animal rights group PETA, which advocates against Jallikattu.

Several celebrities, including actors Vijay and Suriya, and cricketer R Ashwin have spoken in favour of bringing the controversial sport back.

Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow to push for an ordinance to bring back Jallikattu.

Jan 18, 2017 6:29 pm (IST)


Jallikattu is a part of day to day life of Tamil population. A jallikattu song enacted by Rajnikanth made him the superstar: Srikkanth tells CNN-News18 


Jan 18, 2017 6:26 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu is a peace loving state. No one has instigated the youth at marina beach. Just because an international animal rights organisation says jallikattu is cruelty it doesn't mean the game is cruel: Former Indian Cricketer Kris Srikkanth


Jan 18, 2017 6:19 pm (IST)

Centre should promulgate ordinance revoking ban on jallikattu. We will adopt all legal measures to ban PETA: Sasikala Natarajan, AIADMK


Jan 18, 2017 6:12 pm (IST)
Jan 18, 2017 6:08 pm (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 5:39 pm (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 5:33 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Pannerselvam to meet PM Modi on Thursday to urge ordinance on Jallikattu, says AIADMK.


Jan 18, 2017 5:29 pm (IST)

Manu Sundaram, DMK has also appreciated the efforts of the youngsters and believes that the central government cannot ignore the mass protest and will be pressed into taking action. 
 
He further said, "Students, young professionals and families have been protesting at the Marina Beach for two days straight. Thanks to them, Jallikattu issue is not forgotten even though Pongal has passed. I have no doubt that the state and union governments will be forced to take notice of sheer strength and tenacity of the support for Jallikattu."


Jan 18, 2017 5:28 pm (IST)

"It's in the people's court. This is for the people, by the people. Youngsters have come out without any instigation. This is a people's movement," says actor Surya. 


Jan 18, 2017 5:25 pm (IST)

Actor Surya on Jallikattu: My humble opinion is that it should be allowed. To give an example this is like banning exams because students will copy.

 


Jan 18, 2017 5:25 pm (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 5:24 pm (IST)

Actor Vijay releases a video in support of Jallikattu. "I salute all the protesters who have come together irrespective of politics party or other differences," he says. 


Jan 18, 2017 5:22 pm (IST)

"It is not a political issue. Our ministers have already spoken with the protestors. Government will give a statement on the issue. Everyone wants Jallikattu to be conducted. We definitely want Jallaikattu to be conducted at Tamil Nadu. Even our late Chief Minister Amma wanted Jallikattu to be conducted. Our ministers, Pandiarajan and Jeyakumar have spoken to the protestors and will convey it to our chief minister. Government will take action because this is a people’s issue," says AIADMK spokeperson, C.R. Saraswathi. 


Jan 18, 2017 4:33 pm (IST)

College students, school children and even working professionals have joined the protest calling it a people's movement.


Jan 18, 2017 4:32 pm (IST)

People are questioning Tamil Nadu government why Jallikattu be banned? 


Jan 18, 2017 4:30 pm (IST)

The protesters are angry because no official statement has come from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. They demand a ban on PETA.


Jan 18, 2017 4:28 pm (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 3:26 pm (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)

Kanimozhi to CNN-News18:

The protest is not just happening in Chennai. It is happening across Tamil Nadu.

The people who are protesting might not have played Jallikattu 

I dont think so one needs to be a sportsperson to support for a sport


Jan 18, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)

AIADMK MPs are scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi, President on Thursday and will submit memorandum on Jallikattu.


Jan 18, 2017 2:54 pm (IST)

 

Jan 18, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)

 

Jan 18, 2017 2:48 pm (IST)

 

