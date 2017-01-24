Jallikattu Live: CM Should Have Gone to Marina, MGR Would Have Done That, Says Kamal Haasan

Speaking on Jallikattu violence, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said the mass protest demonstrated on Marina beach was a symbol of discontent among Tamil people.

The actor said, "The agitation was a symbol of their discontent. I was a part of Hindi agitation; it was not against Hindi or people. We knew Gandhi Ji and Nehru Ji spoke in Hindi. It was on pressing the language on us and making us illiterate, It was about us losing government jobs. It was a series of events".

"Everybody was making inflammatory speeches. This whole agitation came out of inflammation. I am just looking at the system from the media angle. We took it for too long. It cannot be sudden. I think we found a reason in Jallikattu," he added.

Hours after the Panneerselvam-led Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed the Jallikattu Bill, a police crackdown on young protesters at the Marina beach in the state triggered widespread violence.

Stay tuned for live updates: