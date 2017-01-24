Jallikattu Live: CM Should Have Gone to Marina, MGR Would Have Done That, Says Kamal Haasan

Speaking on Jallikattu violence, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said the mass protest demonstrated on Marina beach was a symbol of discontent among Tamil people.
The actor said, "The agitation was a symbol of their discontent. I was a part of Hindi agitation; it was not against Hindi or people. We knew Gandhi Ji and Nehru Ji spoke in Hindi. It was on pressing the language on us and making us illiterate, It was about us losing government jobs. It was a series of events".
"Everybody was making inflammatory speeches. This whole agitation came out of inflammation. I am just looking at the system from the media angle. We took it for too long. It cannot be sudden. I think we found a reason in Jallikattu," he added.
Hours after the Panneerselvam-led Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed the Jallikattu Bill, a police crackdown on young protesters at the Marina beach in the state triggered widespread violence.
Jan 24, 2017 12:35 pm (IST)
Jan 24, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)
Will have to criticise bad policemen...Can't criticise all..There are good policemen and bad policemen like good actor and bad actor, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)
Why should PETA be banned? We have been easy targets. People target us, government targets us; we still we keep up this smile on our face, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
Bulls are kept like pets in Tamil Nadu, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
If I were born in 1924, I would have sat in front of (Mahatma) Gandhi and asked for unity between India and Pakistan, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
In the past 50 or 60 years, we have become well greased corrupt people and I do not keep politicians out of it. And we are part of it, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)
Why are we talking about this now because day after tomorrow again we will be in a press meet discussing the issue, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)
Hope for explanation on allegations, video clips of cops committing arson. No law or legal system is infallible, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
I believe in rubbing out the borders. We created it. If I was born before I would have asked Gandhi Ji not to have the borders, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
People keep telling me of the film fraternity why are you exposing yourself to the odds, I say I am not a drug addict to hide it, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)
Nowadays, people are scared to wear black but I wear it. Being religious is also a political statement, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)
I use this moment to speak for Jallikattu as this is my duty. You have a psychie its Indian First and Tamil. You have a duty to raise questions. I am only enhancing your head, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
There is no conspiracy. CM thanked me for controlling the movement. I didn't make any inflammatory remarks, If I did I am sorry for it. In this case, parents came along for the agitation as the whole agitation has something right in it, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)
Political crisis will always be there. It is for people to be vigilant. Giving incentives for voting is same as giving money for votes, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
Do not follow me, I may not be able to lead you. Do not lead me, I may not be able to follow you, walk with me, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)
Look at the cohesiveness of the movement. No body wanted to go back home; they wanted to fight for the cause. It is wrong to make fun of the movement saying it is a leaderless movement, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
Truth cannot be modified for the moment. They called me but I said 'No'. Not because I was scared. Talking to the press is the most scary moment but I am doing it, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)
Tamil Nadu CM cm should have gone to Marina beach, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)
Gandhi Ji's dream came true of women. You saw healthy happy Nirbhayas sitting with their brothers. Its possible. Its also possible in Delhi, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)
If he wouldn't have been allowed to enter Marina Beach, he would have fasted outside the commissioner's office protesting. I wanted to go. I don't want to be a partymen. My biggest worry was children and women, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)
We have many precedents done by CM of Tamil Nadu alone. MGR has done it, I can almost imagine a scenario when MGR would have walked to the beach, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)
MGR would have also protested on the opposite side. I think that is missing now. I don't want to be coloured as a party man but I don't mind taking the colour of the movement, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)
I could have imagined a scenario where MGR would have come to meet protesters, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 11:59 am (IST)
Jallikattu was a reason, we were looking for a reason. This agitation was an assemble of their discontent, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 11:57 am (IST)
Jan 24, 2017 11:55 am (IST)
Jan 24, 2017 11:52 am (IST)
More people die in accidents, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 11:48 am (IST)
Protest was a symbol of discontent, says Kamal Hassan
Jan 24, 2017 11:45 am (IST)
Don't ban, regulate Jallikattu, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 11:42 am (IST)
I don't know. I am shocked. I hope some kind of reasonable clarification is given to calm us down: Kamal Haasan on police personnel putting fire on auto-rickshaw
Jan 24, 2017 11:41 am (IST)
Every year thousands of elephants go mad in Kerela not only hurting people and destroying public properties. Now, the Elephants are trained to do all that, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 11:36 am (IST)
The law was intruding our culture, says Kamal Haasan
Jan 24, 2017 11:35 am (IST)
We have all been asking for the bill for past 20 years, says Kamal Hassan
Jan 24, 2017 11:34 am (IST)
Actor Kamal Hassan speaks out on Jallikattu violence.
Jan 24, 2017 8:21 am (IST)
Jan 24, 2017 8:18 am (IST)
Our entire Chennai suburban trains network including MRTS is now running normal and as per timetable, says Chennai DRM
Jan 24, 2017 8:17 am (IST)
Probing if policeman set auto-rickshaw on fire. That is matter of investigation...We have forensic department to check on that: Tamil Nadu Police on video