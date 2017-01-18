Jallikattu Live: AIADMK Ministers Meet Protesters at Marina Beach

AIADMK ministers on Wednesday met the protesters who have gathered at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding the removal of ban on Jallikattu - Tamil Nadu's bull-taming sport after talks with the government officials failed on Tuesday.

The protesters are also seeking a ban on the animal rights group PETA after it issued a statement that said the purpose of this festival is to thank the nature which cannot be achieved by tormenting bulls and causing injuries and deaths to people and bulls.

