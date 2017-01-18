LIVE NOW
Jallikattu Live: AIADMK Ministers Meet Protesters at Marina Beach

News18.com | January 18, 2017, 3:25 PM IST
AIADMK ministers on Wednesday met the protesters who have gathered at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding the removal of ban on Jallikattu - Tamil Nadu's bull-taming sport after talks with the government officials failed on Tuesday.

The protesters are also seeking a ban on the animal rights group PETA after it issued a statement that said the purpose of this festival is to thank the nature which cannot be achieved by tormenting bulls and causing injuries and deaths to people and bulls.

Jan 18, 2017 4:33 pm (IST)

College students, school children and even working professionals have joined the protest calling it a people's movement.


Jan 18, 2017 4:32 pm (IST)

People are questioning Tamil Nadu government why Jallikattu be banned? 


Jan 18, 2017 4:30 pm (IST)

The protesters are angry because no official statement has come from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. They demand a ban on PETA.


Jan 18, 2017 3:26 pm (IST)

Kanimozhi to CNN-News18:

The protest is not just happening in Chennai. It is happening across Tamil Nadu.

The people who are protesting might not have played Jallikattu 

I dont think so one needs to be a sportsperson to support for a sport


Jan 18, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)

AIADMK MPs are scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi, President on Thursday and will submit memorandum on Jallikattu.


