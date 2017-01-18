Jallikattu Live: AIADMK Ministers Meet Protesters at Marina Beach

Event Highlights
AIADMK ministers on Wednesday met the protesters who have gathered at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding the removal of ban on Jallikattu - Tamil Nadu's bull-taming sport after talks with the government officials failed on Tuesday.
The protesters are also seeking a ban on the animal rights group PETA after it issued a statement that said the purpose of this festival is to thank the nature which cannot be achieved by tormenting bulls and causing injuries and deaths to people and bulls.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Scenes of peaceful protest all around TN.Unity, peace and resolve will show our plea in the right light.#peacefulprotests #jallikattu— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 18, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Huge crowd at protest in support of #jallikattu in Chennai pic.twitter.com/Z0Jo6pYkxK— ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017
