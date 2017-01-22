Jallikattu Live: 'Hip-hop Tamizha' Quits Stir; Kamal Haasan Lashes Out at PETA

Event Highlights
Hip-Hop Tamizha backs out
Kamal Haasan hits out at PETA
Schools, colleges to resume
Sena wants bullock cart race now
Oppn wants more
2 Dead in Pudukottai
Markandey Katju weighs in
Refugees join protests
CM faces protesters' ire
TN files caveat in SC
Inauguration shifts to Dindigul
Protest rages on
TN CM thanks Modi
Two people were killed and at least 50 injured in Pudukottai during Jallikattu, which was conducted in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. However, protests at Alanganallur in Madurai, where people demanded a "permanent solution", forced Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to leave for Chennai without inaugurating the bull-taming sport.
Panneerselvam later said the event in Alanganallur, considered the epicentre of Jallikattu, will be held at a date of the locals’ choosing. He also promised to bring in a permanent change in law in upcoming Assembly session to replace the Ordinance promulgated by the Governor on Saturday.
In Chennai’s Marina Beach, too, protesters have refused to end demonstrations, demanding a permanent solution to the issue.
The government has, meanwhile, filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, urging it not to pass any order on the Ordinance without hearing its arguments first.
Stay tuned for more LIVE updates:
Adhi, who has composed a Tamil track in support of Jallikattu, claimed that the movement was "losing steam and veering off its desired path". He claimed that during the protests at Coimbatore, he had come across an incident involving an "insult" to the national flag even as some tried to give a communal colour to it.
Tamil Nadu: People gathered at Chennai's Marina beach switch on their mobile flashlights to show support for bull-taming sport #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/53ZpdgWTAF— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
American areated drink makers might be tempted to sponser jallikattu. Beware— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 22, 2017
People at long last are getting a taste of true democracy. Gone are the days of leaders. We need humble pathfinders & social reformers— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 22, 2017
PETA go ban bull riding rodeos in Mr.Trump's U.S. You're not qualified to tackle our bulls. Empires have been made to quit India.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 22, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Eight trains cancelled, many partially cancelled in the wake of protest held across the state in support of #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/WIGhqVGUqd— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Locals stop train in Sellur, Madurai as protest in support of bull taming sport #Jallikattu gains momentum. pic.twitter.com/j3UpJJCXLx— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Shiv Sena will stand with the people who are protesting against ban on bullock cart race in Maharashtra: Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/vbxtyShJ3m— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Other Opposition parties are also demanding that the Centre take steps to conducting the bull-taming sport annually without any hindrance. TNCC President Su Thirunavukkarasar says, "The Narendra Modi government should bring an ordinance to (amend) the PCA Act and that alone is the permanent solution."
Despite its safeguards, an Ordinance that does not enjoy the confidence of people will not yield any practical results. Therefore, the Chief Minister should stop insisting that the ordinance route is permanent and talk to the protesting youths and explain to them the state government's efforts for a permanent solution to the matter and pacify them, says DMK working president MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Locals continue to gather at Chennai's Marina Beach in support of bull taming sport #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/JNtK8v9lZX— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Ordinance will be taken up in TN Assembly&draft will be prepared for permanent law in this regard tomorrow: TN CM O Paneerselvam #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/xp06m62KFE— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Sri Lankan refugees stage protest in support of #jallikattu in Rameswaram refugee camp pic.twitter.com/uxu8eJfJEd— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Eight trains cancelled on 22.01.2017, Two trains cancelled on 23.01.2017 due to protest across the state #jallikattu— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Alanganallur (Madurai): Don't want a temporary relief, we need permanent solution.Want ban on PETA: Bharathi Kannamma,protester #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/r8z4A8b8GB— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Alanganallur (Madurai): Villagers stage a sit-in protest demanding a permanent solution for #Jallikattu issue. pic.twitter.com/DpSQ7XWbl9— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Alanganallur (Madurai): Villagers demanding a permanent solution for #jallikattu issue blocked roads leading to Alanganallur village pic.twitter.com/HH4ub7MDcP— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
#WATCH: #Jallikattu organized in Pudupatti village in Tiruchirappalli, 100 bulls and more than 500 bull tamers participate #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/G3SSBd7Ylq— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
All NGOs meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, CM assures permanent lift on Jallikattu Ban. pic.twitter.com/8o2xI7e8rY— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): #Jallikattu organized in Manaparai's Pudupatti village, 100 bulls and more than 500 bull tamers participate. pic.twitter.com/hL3UOhSj0r— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Enough security arrangements made for #Jallikattu, its being organised well across the state: Tamil Nadu CM— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Jallikattu organized in Manaparai's Pudupatti village Trichy, 100 bulls and more than 500 bull tamers participate.— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 22, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Rekla (ox-cart) race organized in Coimbatore, state Minister SP Velumani flags off the event. pic.twitter.com/L99NYvpN4v— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Alanganallur (Madurai): Barricading at the entry point of the village outside the venue of #jallikattu event pic.twitter.com/WIEyyTbXAV— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Chennai: Protesters make sand art in support of #Jallikattu at Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/kuwaVbU0MC— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Welcome the initiatives taken by state govt & support of centre on #jallikattu,as it is connected with the faith of ppl of TN: Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/FNY7IY7GkS— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Tamil Nadu government files caveat in Supreme Court, urges it not to pass any order on Jallikattu ordinance without hearing them. We filed the caveat in the Supreme Court on Saturday asking for the state government to be heard in case anyone challenges the Ordinance allowing Jallikattu, says Tamil Nadu government's standing counsel Yogesh Kanna
Alanganallur (Madurai, Tamil Nadu): Visual of 'vadi vasal', an entry gate from where the bulls will be released on the arena. pic.twitter.com/96H1gPvqGK— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
We want a permanent solution, the one we have got now is temporary. We won't let #Jallikattu happen today: Local, Alanganallur (Madurai) pic.twitter.com/Pn9vQVLeDl— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Locals in Madurai's Alanganallur sit in protest, demand a permanent solution for #Jallikattu issue. pic.twitter.com/jgghJVque4— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week