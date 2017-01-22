Jallikattu Live: 'Hip-hop Tamizha' Quits Stir; Kamal Haasan Lashes Out at PETA

Two people were killed and at least 50 injured in Pudukottai during Jallikattu, which was conducted in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. However, protests at Alanganallur in Madurai, where people demanded a "permanent solution", forced Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to leave for Chennai without inaugurating the bull-taming sport.

Panneerselvam later said the event in Alanganallur, considered the epicentre of Jallikattu, will be held at a date of the locals’ choosing. He also promised to bring in a permanent change in law in upcoming Assembly session to replace the Ordinance promulgated by the Governor on Saturday.

In Chennai’s Marina Beach, too, protesters have refused to end demonstrations, demanding a permanent solution to the issue.

The government has, meanwhile, filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, urging it not to pass any order on the Ordinance without hearing its arguments first.

