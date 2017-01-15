Jallikattu Live: MLAs, Parties Unite Against Supreme Court Ban

Determined in their efforts to conduct 'Jallikattu', people on Sunday mounted pressure on the Central and state governments by launching agitations against the ban on the bull taming sport, leading to the detention of 149 protesters.

The die-hard supporters of the sport along with major political parties in the state have been demanding an ordinance for conducting Jallikattu after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on it.

Meanwhile, PETA has alleged that Jallikattu supporters have been bullying celebrities - especially on social media.

