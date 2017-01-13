Jallikattu Live: Centre 'Not To Issue' Ordinance, Stalin Steps up Protest

The Centre has said that no ordinance will be promulgated to allow the conduct on Jallikattu during Pongal this year, sources privy with the latest development told CNN-News18 on Friday.

The Centre has said that the matter is with the SC and it is up to the apex court to pass the final judgement, the source added.

Meanwhile, DMK's M K Stalin is leading state-wide protests outside Tamil Nadu state secretariat along with Kanimozhi, a day after the Supreme Court rejected a plea urging for permission to conduct Jallikattu.

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Paneerselvam on Thursday said that despite efforts made by the state government no positive results have been possible yet on whether Jallikattu will be conducted on Pongal on Saturday.

