Jallikattu Live: Centre 'Not To Issue' Ordinance, Stalin Steps up Protest

Event Highlights
The Centre has said that no ordinance will be promulgated to allow the conduct on Jallikattu during Pongal this year, sources privy with the latest development told CNN-News18 on Friday.
The Centre has said that the matter is with the SC and it is up to the apex court to pass the final judgement, the source added.
Meanwhile, DMK's M K Stalin is leading state-wide protests outside Tamil Nadu state secretariat along with Kanimozhi, a day after the Supreme Court rejected a plea urging for permission to conduct Jallikattu.
Tamil Nadu chief minister O Paneerselvam on Thursday said that despite efforts made by the state government no positive results have been possible yet on whether Jallikattu will be conducted on Pongal on Saturday.
Stay tuned for live updates.
#jallikattu is our tradition but now Centre and State government have failed to get us the permission to conduct it: MK Stalin pic.twitter.com/zcNqN1iV61— ANI (@ANI_news) January 13, 2017
Subramanium Swamy to CNN-News18:
* You cannot expect the government to pass an ordinance now. It will be contempt of the Supreme court.
* The government has to wait for the SC order.
* It is the process laid down by law and the law needs to be followed.
* Jallikattu should be held, but legally. Only after the SC gives permission.
Chennai: DMK workers protest near Collector's office. DMK working president MK Stalin and Kanimozhi also present. #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/Z78s3G9jet— ANI (@ANI_news) January 13, 2017
Amid growing chorus for holding Jallikattu this year during Pongal, animal welfare body PETA said:
* The purpose of festival is to thank the nature which cannot be achieved by tormenting bulls and causing injuries and deaths to people and bulls.
* There is so much more to Pongal festival than taunting bulls, including praying, singing songs, garlanding and decorating bulls, eating sweets, providing God with offerings, and more.
* The purpose of the festival is to thank the nature and celebrate life (something that can't be achieved by tormenting bulls and causing human and bull injuries and deaths)
Chennai: DMK workers gather near Collector's office. The party has called for a statewide protest today #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/FHaNniEHCj— ANI (@ANI_news) January 13, 2017