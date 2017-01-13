LIVE NOW
Jallikattu Live: Centre 'Not To Issue' Ordinance, Stalin Steps up Protest

News18.com | January 13, 2017, 12:26 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Centre has said that no ordinance will be promulgated to allow the conduct on Jallikattu during Pongal this year, sources privy with the latest development told CNN-News18 on Friday.

The Centre has said that the matter is with the SC and it is up to the apex court to pass the final judgement, the source added.

Meanwhile, DMK's M K Stalin is leading state-wide protests outside Tamil Nadu state secretariat along with Kanimozhi, a day after the Supreme Court rejected a plea urging for permission to conduct Jallikattu.

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Paneerselvam on Thursday said that despite efforts made by the state government no positive results have been possible yet on whether Jallikattu will be conducted on Pongal on Saturday.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Jan 13, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

Centre should bring an ordinance immediately and state government should ensure it: MK Stalin


Jan 13, 2017 11:07 am (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 11:06 am (IST)


Subramanium Swamy to CNN-News18:

* You cannot expect the government to pass an ordinance now. It will be contempt of the Supreme court.

* The government has to wait for the SC order. 

* It is the process laid down by law and the law needs to be followed.

* Jallikattu should be held, but legally. Only after the SC gives permission.


Jan 13, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

* SC slams lawyers from Tamil Nadu for asking about the Jalikattu order

* Supreme Court does not owe an explanation to anyone. 

* SC says lawyers mentioned the matter with a design wanted to get media attention

 


Jan 13, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

The Centre will not pass an ordinance on Jallikattu, sources told CNN News18


Jan 13, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

V Sarvanan, DMK leader: "The protests are against the double standards of the centre and against the state government. They should have passed an ordinance earlier. Till yesterday that didn't say they were going wait for the Supreme Court's order to pass an ordinance.


Jan 13, 2017 10:39 am (IST)

MK Stalin reaches the protest in Chennai


Jan 13, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

Meanwhile, A 27-member delegation led by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai met Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave on Wednesday and also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister's Office in this regard.


Jan 13, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala has also written a letter to the Prime Minister, noting that the ban on the bull taming sport had caused "resentment" in the state. 

 


Jan 13, 2017 10:12 am (IST)

Amid growing chorus for holding Jallikattu this year during Pongal, animal welfare body PETA said:

* The purpose of festival is to thank the nature which cannot be achieved by tormenting bulls and causing injuries and deaths to people and bulls. 

*  There is so much more to Pongal festival than taunting bulls, including praying, singing songs, garlanding and decorating bulls, eating sweets, providing God with offerings, and more. 

* The purpose of the festival is to thank the nature and celebrate life (something that can't be achieved by tormenting bulls and causing human and bull injuries and deaths)

 


Jan 13, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

Residents protest in support of Jallikattu at Marina beach, chennai


Jan 13, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

MK Stalin to protest at 10 am from outside collectors office


Jan 13, 2017 8:53 am (IST)

Jallikattu Row: DMK to Hold State-wide Stir Against Centre on Friday
Jan 13, 2017 8:50 am (IST)

 

Jallikattu: The Tradition of Bull-taming Sports
Jan 13, 2017 8:49 am (IST)

JalliKattu Plea Rejected by Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu Govt Seeks Centre's Help

