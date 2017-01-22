Jallikattu Live: Panneerselvam to Inaugurate Bull-Taming Sports Today

Event Highlights
Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will inaugurate Jallikattu at Dindigul on Sunday at 10 am after Governor Vidyasagar Rao gave his assent to the ordinance in this regard.
Since no breakthrough in Alnganallur talks between the protesters and local administration the inauguration was shifted to Dindigul.
State Ministers will inaugurate jallikattu at 11 am in their respective districts.
A draft Bill to replace the ordinance and amend the PCA Act paving the way for holding Jallikattu without any hindrance will be introduced and adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly's session which begins on January 23.
Stay tuned for more LIVE updates.
Chennai: Protesters make sand art in support of #Jallikattu at Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/kuwaVbU0MC— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Welcome the initiatives taken by state govt & support of centre on #jallikattu,as it is connected with the faith of ppl of TN: Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/FNY7IY7GkS— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Alanganallur (Madurai, Tamil Nadu): Visual of 'vadi vasal', an entry gate from where the bulls will be released on the arena. pic.twitter.com/96H1gPvqGK— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
We want a permanent solution, the one we have got now is temporary. We won't let #Jallikattu happen today: Local, Alanganallur (Madurai) pic.twitter.com/Pn9vQVLeDl— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Locals in Madurai's Alanganallur sit in protest, demand a permanent solution for #Jallikattu issue. pic.twitter.com/jgghJVque4— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week