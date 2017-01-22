LIVE NOW
Jallikattu Live: Panneerselvam to Inaugurate Bull-Taming Sports Today

News18.com | January 22, 2017, 9:44 AM IST
Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will inaugurate Jallikattu at Dindigul on Sunday at 10 am after Governor Vidyasagar Rao gave his assent to the ordinance in this regard.

Since no breakthrough in Alnganallur talks between the protesters and local administration the inauguration was shifted to Dindigul.

State Ministers will inaugurate jallikattu at 11 am in their respective districts.

A draft Bill to replace the ordinance and amend the PCA Act paving the way for holding Jallikattu without any hindrance will be introduced and adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly's session which begins on January 23.

Stay tuned for more LIVE updates.

Jan 22, 2017 9:36 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ: Jallikattu Returns to Tamil Nadu Today as Ordinance Gets Governor's Nod
Jan 22, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

Locals furious against ‘temporary’ solution, assert won’t let Jallikattu happen in Madurai


Jan 22, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu government files caveat in Supreme Court over jallikattu issue, asks court not to pass any order relating to Jallikattu ordinance without hearing them


Jan 22, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Chennai's Marina Beach witnesses massive crowd in support of the bull taming sport Jallikattu which is to be organized today 


Jan 22, 2017 9:08 am (IST)

Since no breakthrough in Alnganallur talks, TN CM O Panneerselvam will likely go to Dindigul and inaugurate the Jallikattu event there at 10 am 


Jan 22, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

Locals in Madurai sit on protest demanding permanent solution on Jallikattu issue


Jan 22, 2017 9:03 am (IST)

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to jallikattu


Jan 22, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday approved an Ordinance on Jallikattu, paving the way for the bull-taming sport to be held in the southern state


