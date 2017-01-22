Jallikattu Live: Panneerselvam to Inaugurate Bull-Taming Sports Today

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will inaugurate Jallikattu at Dindigul on Sunday at 10 am after Governor Vidyasagar Rao gave his assent to the ordinance in this regard.

Since no breakthrough in Alnganallur talks between the protesters and local administration the inauguration was shifted to Dindigul.

State Ministers will inaugurate jallikattu at 11 am in their respective districts.

A draft Bill to replace the ordinance and amend the PCA Act paving the way for holding Jallikattu without any hindrance will be introduced and adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly's session which begins on January 23.

