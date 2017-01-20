Jallikattu Live: PETA India Chief Accuses Media of 'Fuelling the Fire'

Protesters who gathered at Chennai's Marina Beach for the fourth straight day to demand the removal of a Supreme court-imposed ban on Jallikattu got a big boost on Friday when superstar Rajinikanth came out in support of the bull-taming sport.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has said that an ordinance to allow Jallikattu would be in place in a day or two. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi says the Tamil Nadu government has the power to enact a law to treat Jallikattu as a traditional sport.
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which supports the ban, says it will take the legal route against such an ordinance.
Jan 20, 2017 6:52 pm (IST)
Narayansamy said he had e-mailed his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking promulgation of an ordinance to hold the bull-taming sport
Jan 20, 2017 6:51 pm (IST)
Puducherry CM Narayanasamy, too, has urged the Centre to bring in an ordinance to conduct Jallikattu
Jan 20, 2017 6:29 pm (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 6:28 pm (IST)
Rahman thanks protesters for holding peaceful demonstrations. “Thank you guys for doing this protest peacefully... Proud of you.”
Jan 20, 2017 6:28 pm (IST)
Academy Award-winning music maestro AR Rahman breaks “fast for Tamil Nadu”
Jan 20, 2017 6:13 pm (IST)
Protesters are unaware that the first case against Jallikattu was filed by a Tamil man whose son died during the event, says Poorna Joshipura
Jan 20, 2017 6:10 pm (IST)
PETA India chief Poorna Joshipura says protesters don’t know the history of Jallikattu, accuses media of “fuelling the fire”
Jan 20, 2017 5:46 pm (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 4:16 pm (IST)
We are very happy. I hope it (Ordinance) will be a permanent solution. I thank honorable PM that he gave permission to our CM. I also appeal the protestors that they should be happy and leave the protest site: Tamilisai Soundrarajan, BJP leader
Jan 20, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)
Problems cropped up during UPA government: Ravi Shankar on Jallikattu
Jan 20, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)
Ordinance work is in progress: Ravi Shankar
Jan 20, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)
We are finding proper legal solution: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Jan 20, 2017 1:57 pm (IST)
The govt of Narendra Modi fully respects sentiments of people of Tamil Nadu: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Jan 20, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)
Decision on Jallikattu draft Ordinance by evening
Jan 20, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)
CM O Panneerselvam: Vaadivasal will be opened for Jallikattu within a day or two; I will inaugrate Jallikattu event. We also expect day after tomorrow the notification of ordinance will appear. It will definitely happen.
Jan 20, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)
Madras High Court Bar Association president R. Shunmugasundaram to CNN-News18: 1000 HC lawyers have boycotted work today. supporting Jallikattu agitation
Jan 20, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)
Rajnikanth and Kamal Hassan leave the protest venue
Jan 20, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)
Home Ministry sources: Prima Facie a consent to Tamil Nadu to amend the act does not seem to be a problem but we are consulting law ministry before a decision is taken
Jan 20, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)
Anil Dave: Today or tomorrow we will be able to reach some conclusion
Jan 20, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)
Anil Dave: I am sure within a short time we will be able to reach a decision
Jan 20, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)
The environment ministry has received a proposal from Tamil Nadu govt and I feel we will be able to conclude it successfully: Anil Dave
Jan 20, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)
46 AIADMK MPs meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh to press for ordinance on Jallikattu issue.
Jan 20, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)
AIADMK Leader Thambidurai: We are also meeting president tomorrow. I know people at Marina Beach are getting restless we are all hopeful they will have some good news by Sunday
Jan 20, 2017 12:54 pm (IST)
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi: Centre and Tamil Nadu govt are talking over the issue to discuss the issue
Jan 20, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)
AIADMK Leader Thambidurai: Law Minister, Home Minister, Environment Minister all are in Delhi. They can consult and come to a conclusion in no time.Tamil Nadu government is hoping it will be done by tomorrow and that is why all MPs are staying put in Delhi.
Jan 20, 2017 12:46 pm (IST)
Actor Hansika tweets: We support Jallikattu. Long live Tamil Culture
Jan 20, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)
The issue before us is whether to give consent for amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty Act or not. The law ministry and environment ministry are being consulted.If they say as per the act consent can be given by center. Home Ministrry will issue orders: Sources to CNN-News18 (Info Arunima)
Jan 20, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)
Actor Rajinikanth joins protest, strengthening the protest even more
Jan 20, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
Actor Sarath Kumar on Jallikattu: The emotions of the people have intensified.Pressure has been mounted on the governmet.The protest will disperse only after an order is passed in their favour
Jan 20, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)
Prevention of Cruelty act to be amended by Centre. After this amendment bUll will come under state's purview
Jan 20, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)
AIADMK party MPs led by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M.Thambidurai reach north block to meet Rajnath Singh
Jan 20, 2017 11:59 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 11:46 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 11:43 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 11:39 am (IST)
PETA has no right to interfere with Tamil People's culture: A protester tells CNN-News18's Zaka Jacob
Jan 20, 2017 11:26 am (IST)
CNN-News18's Zaka Jacob talks to protesters at Marina Beach as demonstrators hail SC decision to postpone Jallikattu order
Jan 20, 2017 11:19 am (IST)
Actor Rajnikanth expected to join the protest by member of South Indian artists association in support of Jallikattu
Jan 20, 2017 11:19 am (IST)
Protesters at Marina Beach get louder, shout slogans in support of Jallikattu
Jan 20, 2017 11:04 am (IST)
Congress leader Shehzad Poonawala: Tamil culture is not part of RSS culture
Jan 20, 2017 10:54 am (IST)
SC agrees to Centre's request to postponed order on Jallikattu ban for a week
Jan 20, 2017 10:51 am (IST)
The Centre and the Tamil Nadu government are in talks to find a way out
on Jallikattu issue,AG Mukul Rohatgi tells SC
Jan 20, 2017 10:48 am (IST)
Neither me nor anyone in my family a member of PETA and I regret "best vegetarian award" given to me by PETA: Dhanush issues statement
Jan 20, 2017 10:45 am (IST)
Shehzad Poonawala: This is cultural terrorism against people of Tamil Nadu
Jan 20, 2017 10:45 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 10:33 am (IST)
Stalin taken into preventive custody
Jan 20, 2017 10:13 am (IST)
DMK leader Kanimozhi to CNN-News18: Let's see what decison comes on Jallikattu
Jan 20, 2017 10:06 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 10:00 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 9:53 am (IST)
PETA should not interfere in our affairs: Pon Radhakrishnan to CNN-News 18
Jan 20, 2017 9:45 am (IST)
TN BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan to CNN-News18
Our PM gave permission last year on Jan 7th to conduct Jalikkattu: Pon Radhakrishnan
Jan 20, 2017 9:44 am (IST)
DMK leaders Stalin and Kanimozi join protest
Jan 20, 2017 9:42 am (IST)
Will meet Environment Minister Anil Dave, says TN BJP leader, Pon Radhakrishnan
Jan 20, 2017 9:39 am (IST)
DMK protesters break police barriers in Mambalam
Jan 20, 2017 9:38 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 9:35 am (IST)
DMK protesters breaks police barriers in Mambalam
Jan 20, 2017 9:34 am (IST)
DMK protesters clash with Tamil Nadu police
Jan 20, 2017 9:32 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 9:30 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 9:22 am (IST)
DMK leader MK Stalin protest at Egmore Railway Station
Jan 20, 2017 9:17 am (IST)
Let's not kill the enthusiasm in the name of strict regulation, protester tells CNN-News18
Jan 20, 2017 9:15 am (IST)
200-300 drivers are off duty today to protest against ban on Jallikattu: Ramesh Selvam,TN Taxi Driver Association
Jan 20, 2017 9:14 am (IST)
There was a late night meeting in Law ministry to fine tune the draft ordinanace that TN CM had submitted to centre
Jan 20, 2017 9:13 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 9:12 am (IST)
Protesters say no place for politicians at protest site, CNN-News18's Jude Sannith talks to demonstrators
Jan 20, 2017 9:10 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 8:59 am (IST)
TN CM O Paneerselvam leaves for airport from Tamil Nadu Bhavan in Delhi, expected to reach Chennai by 12 noon
Jan 20, 2017 8:39 am (IST)
Have called an emergency meeting: TN CM
Jan 20, 2017 8:38 am (IST)
TN CM requests people to cease their protest for a while as his government is working for a solution in this regard
Jan 20, 2017 8:37 am (IST)
Members of South Indian Artists association, Nadigar Sangam to come out in support of Jallikattu today, AR Rahman will also be present at the protest Venue
Jan 20, 2017 8:34 am (IST)
Autos, buses will remain off roads over Jallikattu protest
Jan 20, 2017 8:34 am (IST)
DMK to hold rail roko in Tamil Nadu
Jan 20, 2017 8:13 am (IST)
Centre hasn't sought my opinion yet: AG Mukul Rohatgi
Jan 20, 2017 8:11 am (IST)
Jan 20, 2017 8:09 am (IST)
The youth engaged in the protest demanding Jallikattu at Marina have maintained extraordinary calm and peace for the past few days: Chennai city police statement on Facebook
Jan 20, 2017 7:58 am (IST)