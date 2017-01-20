Jallikattu Live: PETA India Chief Accuses Media of 'Fuelling the Fire'

Protesters who gathered at Chennai's Marina Beach for the fourth straight day to demand the removal of a Supreme court-imposed ban on Jallikattu got a big boost on Friday when superstar Rajinikanth came out in support of the bull-taming sport.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has said that an ordinance to allow Jallikattu would be in place in a day or two. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi says the Tamil Nadu government has the power to enact a law to treat Jallikattu as a traditional sport.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which supports the ban, says it will take the legal route against such an ordinance.

