LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Jallikattu Live: Protests Turn Violent, Heavy Police Force Deployed Across Chennai

News18.com | January 24, 2017, 9:43 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Hours after the Panneerselvam-led Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed the Jallikattu Bill, a police crackdown on young protesters at the Marina beach in the state triggered widespread violence.

Several people, including policemen, were injured in the violence while in the southern areas vehicles were reportedly set on fire. Hundreds of youths, both male and female, formed a chain as a mark of protest against police crackdown.

Meanwhile, thousands of police personnel have been deployed across Chennai to mainatan law and order situation. All routes leading to the Marina have been cordoned off. Tamil Nadu police has claimed the situation is under control now and stringent action will be taken on anti social elements. The police has appealed people not to fall prey of false info on social media.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jan 24, 2017 8:21 am (IST)

Jan 24, 2017 8:18 am (IST)

Our entire Chennai suburban trains network including MRTS is now running normal and as per timetable, says Chennai DRM


Jan 24, 2017 8:17 am (IST)

Probing if policeman set auto-rickshaw on fire. That is matter of investigation...We have forensic department to check on that: Tamil Nadu Police on video


Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.