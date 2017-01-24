Jallikattu Live: Protests Turn Violent, Heavy Police Force Deployed Across Chennai

Hours after the Panneerselvam-led Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed the Jallikattu Bill, a police crackdown on young protesters at the Marina beach in the state triggered widespread violence.

Several people, including policemen, were injured in the violence while in the southern areas vehicles were reportedly set on fire. Hundreds of youths, both male and female, formed a chain as a mark of protest against police crackdown.

Meanwhile, thousands of police personnel have been deployed across Chennai to mainatan law and order situation. All routes leading to the Marina have been cordoned off. Tamil Nadu police has claimed the situation is under control now and stringent action will be taken on anti social elements. The police has appealed people not to fall prey of false info on social media.

