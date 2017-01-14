Jallikattu Live: SC Bans Bull-Taming, Protest Continues Across TN

Jan 14, 2017 9:08 am (IST)

DMK leader Sarvanan on Jallikattu

* There is no Jallikattu is going to happen this year

* The state government made false promises that Jalikkatu will happen this year but they have failed

* MK Stalin had protested a lot against the banning of Jalikattu

* The central government can eaisly pass the ordinance they just want to ignore it

* BJP leader also promised that Jallikattu will happen