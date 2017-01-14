Jallikattu Live: SC Bans Bull-Taming, Protest Continues Across TN

Event Highlights
Protest continues across Tamil Nadu on Saturday after Supreme Court (SC) banned bull-taming sport – Jallikattu.
The issue has taken political overtones with both the AIADMK, which is in power in Tamil Nadu and the DMK vying for the credit to bring the controversial event back in the state. Animal rights activists, too, have joined the debate.
The AIADMK government wrote to the Centre last week asking for its intervention and urging it to promulgate an ordinance to allow holding of the festivities.
DMK leader Sarvanan on Jallikattu
* There is no Jallikattu is going to happen this year
* The state government made false promises that Jalikkatu will happen this year but they have failed
* MK Stalin had protested a lot against the banning of Jalikattu
* The central government can eaisly pass the ordinance they just want to ignore it
* BJP leader also promised that Jallikattu will happen