Jallikattu Live: TN Govt Asks Centre to Intervene, DMK Announces Protests

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea urging it to pass judgement on bull taming sport Jallikattu before the harvest festival of Pongal on Saturday.
A bench comprising justices Dipak Misra and R Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order.
The court had reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging Centre's notification allowing the sport.
Jan 12, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)
Jan 12, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)
Jan 12, 2017 2:01 pm (IST)
Jan 12, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)
Jan 12, 2017 1:57 pm (IST)
This is very unfortunate stand with Supreme Court. This is traditional sport, it should be supported and promoted: Muralidhar Rao
Jan 12, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)
Why the plea was not sent to PM much before? Why AIADMK did not raise the issue in Parliament: Khusboo Sundar
Jan 12, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)
It shows clearly that this year we were not be able to hold jallikattu. I support jalikattu. Its part of Tamilian who lives in TN: Khusboo Sundar
Jan 12, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)
Chief Minister will take an action. Amma was very keen on Jallikattu: AIADMK
Jan 12, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)
Will look into the order and will react after that, said Envirnment Minister Anil Dave to CNN-News18
Jan 12, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)
Tamil Nadu government will take a step forward. Central government must help us, this is not only the state issue: AIADMK
Jan 12, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)
We are extremely disheartened with the decision. There is a window of oppurtunity.Centre and state government can pass on the ordinace if they wish: DMK
Jan 12, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)
Supreme Court refuses to pass order before Saturday on plea challenging Centre's notification allowing Jallikattu
Jan 12, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)
The Supreme Court dismisses plea on Jallikattu