Jallikattu Live: TN Govt Asks Centre to Intervene, DMK Announces Protests

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea urging it to pass judgement on bull taming sport Jallikattu before the harvest festival of Pongal on Saturday.

A bench comprising justices Dipak Misra and R Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order.

The court had reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging Centre's notification allowing the sport.

