Jallikattu: Protesters at Marina Beach Cheer Ordinance

The Centre on Friday approved the Tamil Nadu government’s ordinance that allows Jallikattu, hoping to pacify young protesters who laid siege to Chennai’s Marina Beach for the fourth straight day.

The ordinance will now go to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent, but the Supreme Court may well have the final say on the matter.

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is likely to challenge the ordinance in the Supreme Court.

As it happened: