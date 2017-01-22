LIVE NOW
Jallikattu Live: Two Killed in Pudukottai Event, One Dead During Madurai Protests

News18.com | January 22, 2017, 4:10 PM IST
Jallikattu was conducted in various parts of Tamil Nadu but protests at Alanganallur in Madurai, where people demanded a "permanent solution", forced Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to leave for Chennai without inaugurating the bull-taming sport.

Panneerselvam later said the event in Alanganallur, considered the epicentre of Jallikattu, will be held at a date of the locals’ choosing. He also promised to bring in a permanent change in law in upcoming Assembly session to replace the Ordinance promulgated by the Governor on Saturday.

In Chennai’s Marina Beach, too, protesters have refused to end demonstrations, demanding a permanent solution to the issue.

The government has, meanwhile, filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, urging it not to pass any order on the Ordinance without hearing its arguments first.

Jan 22, 2017 4:21 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 4:01 pm (IST)
 

Two killed, 28 suffered minor injuries during Jallikattu in Pudukottai, reports PTI. The people injured during the incident were discharged after providing first-aid, says report. 


Jan 22, 2017 4:00 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)

Alanganallur Jallikattu will be held on a date the locals decide, says CM Panneerselvam



Jan 22, 2017 2:53 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 2:40 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 2:30 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 2:24 pm (IST)

Protesters at Marina Beach to CNN News18's Zakka Jacob: Ordinance not enough, need permanent change in Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act



Jan 22, 2017 2:17 pm (IST)

Some people say the Jallikattu ordinance is only a temporary measure. It is true that an ordinance issued by the Governor is only temporary, but the Tamil Nadu legislature is meeting tomorrow and will replace the Ordinance by an Act, which will be permanent: Katju


Jan 22, 2017 2:17 pm (IST)

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju says apprehensions of protesters who seek a permanent solution are unfounded as the Ordinance will be replaced by an Act of the Tamil Nadu legislature which will be "permanent"


Jan 22, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)

Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu have also joined in the agitation


Jan 22, 2017 1:42 pm (IST)

Jallikattu Ordinance route is permanent, robust and sustainable; will be made into a law in coming Assembly session, says CM Panneerselvam


Jan 22, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 1:37 pm (IST)

Jallikattu will be held at Alanganallur, famous for holding the sport, on a date decided by local people, says Panneerselvam


Jan 22, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 1:19 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 1:06 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)

Protesters demanding a permanent change in law did not allow the CM to inaugurate the event


Jan 22, 2017 12:43 pm (IST)

Facing protests in Madurai, CM Pannneerselvam will return to Chennai wihout inaugurating event at Alanganallur, says ANI


Jan 22, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

The venue for a Jallikattu event in Madurai’s Alanganallur wears a deserted look as organisers have called it off demanding a permanent change in law. Seen here is the Vaadi Vaasal (small gate) where the bull is housed before being released for the event. (Photo: KB Umesh Kumar/News18)


Jan 22, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)

If demonetisation can happen overnight, why can't Jallikattu, asks protester in Chennai



Jan 22, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

Officials in Madurai’s Alanganallur are trying to pacify Jallikattu organisers, who demand a permanent change in law.


Jan 22, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 11:47 am (IST)

'Manjuvirattu', another form of Jallikattu, has reportedly been held in villages in Dharmpauri district.



Jan 22, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

The bull-taming sport has begun at Manapparai in Tiruchirappali district with thousands witnessing the event 


Jan 22, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

If any aggrieved party comes to the Supreme Court, the top court should hear the state government before passing any order, ANI quotes lawyer R Raman, intervener in the Jallikattu case, as saying


Jan 22, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Jallikattu events have begun in some parts of Tamil Nadu, says PTI


Jan 22, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary talks to Chief Minster Panneerselvam, suggests inviting protesters who have refused to end demonstrations for “final talks”


Jan 22, 2017 9:36 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu government files caveat in Supreme Court, urges it not to pass any order on Jallikattu ordinance without hearing them. We filed the caveat in the Supreme Court on Saturday asking for the state government to be heard in case anyone challenges the Ordinance allowing Jallikattu, says Tamil Nadu government's standing counsel Yogesh Kanna


Jan 22, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Chennai's Marina Beach witnesses sea of protesters for the sixth consecutive day. Protesters have refused to abandon post, demanding a permanent solution since the Ordinance will lapse in six months


Jan 22, 2017 9:08 am (IST)

Since there has been no breakthrough in talks with protesters in Alanganallur, the Jallikattu event to be inaugurated by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been shifted to Dindigul. One of the Jallikattu events organised in Madurai has been called off.


Jan 22, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

After Marina Beach, locals in Madurai go on protest demanding permanent solution to the issue


Jan 22, 2017 9:03 am (IST)

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to Jallikattu


Jan 22, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday approved an Ordinance on Jallikattu, paving the way for the bull-taming sport to be held in the southern state


