Jallikattu Live: Two Killed in Pudukottai Event, One Dead During Madurai Protests

Jallikattu was conducted in various parts of Tamil Nadu but protests at Alanganallur in Madurai, where people demanded a "permanent solution", forced Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to leave for Chennai without inaugurating the bull-taming sport.

Panneerselvam later said the event in Alanganallur, considered the epicentre of Jallikattu, will be held at a date of the locals’ choosing. He also promised to bring in a permanent change in law in upcoming Assembly session to replace the Ordinance promulgated by the Governor on Saturday.

In Chennai’s Marina Beach, too, protesters have refused to end demonstrations, demanding a permanent solution to the issue.

The government has, meanwhile, filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, urging it not to pass any order on the Ordinance without hearing its arguments first.

Stay tuned for more LIVE updates: