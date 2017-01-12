JalliKattu Plea Rejected by SC, Tamil Nadu Govt Seeks Centre's Help

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea on lifting the ban on Jallikattu.

The petition seeks the SC's intervention to pass judgment on Jalikattu before Saturday.

The court said it was "unfair to ask bench to pass an order".

This comes at a time when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam vowed that the traditional bull baiting game will be allowed this year on occasion of Pongal.

Refusing to pass the order, the apex court said no one can ask the court to fasten its process

Though the draft of the judgement is ready it's not possible to pass verdict before Saturday, the court said.

Reacting to the court's decision, the Tamil Nadu government said that everyone in the state wanted the sport to happen.

AIADMK leader CR Saraswati said,"We are requesting the Supreme Court to change their mind. Everyone in Tamil Nadu wants this sport."

The DMK called the order disheartening.

DMK announces state wide protest in Tamil Nadu over #Jallikattu — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017

DMK leader Manu Sundaram said,"We are extremely disheartened by the decision.There is still a window of opportunity for Jallikattu. The Centre and state government can pass the ordinance if they wish for it to take place."

Tamil Nadu government sources told CNN News18 that they will ask the Centre to pass an ordinance to allow Jallikattu to happen.

DMK leader Kanimozhi asked the Centre to intervene and said that the Tamil Nadu did not act in time.

"The bulls used in Jallikattu are not hurt. they raised with a lot of love, like family. It is part of our culture. Why is Jallikatuu being singled out for animal cruelty? An elephant being kept in a temple can also be seen as animal cruelty, but no one says anything about that."