Jallikattu Row: Southern Railways Cancel 19 Trains

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 22, 2017, 10:47 PM IST | Updated: 42 mins ago
Madurai: The Southern Railway on Sunday announced the cancellation of 19 express trains in view of the protests held across the state over jallikattu issue.

According to the press release, the cancelled trains include Chennai Egmore-Tiruchendur Chendur Express, Chennai
Egmore-Kanyakumari Express, Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram Sethu Express, Chennai Egmore-Tuticorin Pearl City Express, Chennai Egmore-Thiruvananthapuram Central Ananthapuri Express, Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Podhigai Express, Chennai Egmore-Madurai Pandian Express, Sengottai-Chennai Egmore Podhigai Express, Kanyakumari-Chennai Egmore Express, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express, Manamadurai-Chennai Egmore Silambu Express and
Nagercoil-Chennai Central Express.

